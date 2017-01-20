 
High-quality Glass Products And Installations Service Only From Action Glass

 
 
DALLAS - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- When it comes to providing high-quality glass products and installations, Action Glass (http://www.actionglassdallas.com/index.html) is the best provider. Along with its thriving business in this industry, they are announcing the launching of their website for everyone to go to when you want to connect with them.

Action Glass takes pride in providing the following to its clients:

Personalized family service.
Having been in operation and in the business since 1985, Action Glass (http://actionglassdallas.com/about-us.html) is an established brand among its client base. Founded by Chris Lewis who is backed with 35 years of experience and knowledge in the industry, the company is sure to provide no less than quality service to its clients. They have a team of experts who are well-trained to provide the best kind of service to anyone in need of the company's services. They are all courteous and polite, and will not rest until clients are satisfied.
Years of dedicated experience.
Action Glass is known also for committing nothing but the best kind of service for the clients. With the company's lengthy time in the business, methods used in the industry are all tried and tested to bring the best products that can be offered. The company has also learned to adapt with the changing times, as several methods used for glass installations make use of new techniques and trends learned over the years.
Known reputation for commitment.
Thanks to the many years Action Glass has spent operating in the industry, customers and clients recognize the brand as a name to be trusted. With commitment to the client, comes a complete understanding of their wants and needs. As such, the company has adapted by ensuring that all methods and materials used are friendly for the client and for their finances. Budget-friendly prices are on hand for the customers and client-friendly staff always at the service for them.
Genuine care for the product.
Personnel employed at Action Glass show the utmost care and respect for the products they specialize in. This level of care for the products and the work they do translates to a well-rounded knowledge of their job. This also translates to a dedicated level of services that customers will learn to appreciate. Action Glass care deeply for the value of the product and their service – all of which is reflected well in their work output.

Contact Information:

Address:
Action Glass & Storefront
17978 State Highway 274
Kemp, TX 75143

Telephone Number:
469-826-8001

24-Hour Emergency Service Hotline:
(903) 498-2200
Source:click4homeservices
Email:***@click4corp.com Email Verified
