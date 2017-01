hiDropship (Creating Drop Shipping Store In Seconds) - Work Smart NOT Work Hard

hiDropship is not only a ecommerce store auto-builder machine but also a platform that can eliminate 90% of the workload from sellers' shoulders.

-- Selling online is never easy no matter how many service providers or experts proclaim that their approaches are EASY. From finding products (suppliers), putting products on the digital space shelves, to receiving orders and shipping orders… we aren't even talking about creating a ecommerce site for all of above yet. There are just too many tasks that sellers need to do but just too little time everyone has in hands. How about there is a product that can do all of those bothersome tasks for you? Introducing "@hiDropship"hiDropship is not only a ecommerce store auto-builder machine but also a platform that can eliminate 90% of the workload from sellers' shoulders. No more need to find reliable suppliers, no more need to upload and edit products, no more need to arrange shipments, and no more scratching head to create "about us", "store policy", "return policy", "terms of use"... etc. Everything is being taken care of in the background automatically. Building and operating a successful ecommerce business is not about working hard but about working smart. hiDropship provides you advantages of being able to work smart by freeing you from all of those dull and never ending tedious tasks.At hiDropship, millions of products are within a click away. No need to search and contact suppliers, no need to upload products, no need to edit product descriptions, and no need to integrate product/order management systems. Everything is automatically being done without being noticed."When you sell online, you need to take care of 10 thousand little tiny tedious tasks constantly" "At hiDropship, you don't need to pay even a bit attention on those never ending tasks such as creating about us, tos, return policy, … etc.,. Everything's been taken care of already in the background at the moment when your stores are created." Says William Wu, Product Development at hiDropship.Since hiDropship v1.0 was launched, there are two features,, that have been brought up during users feedback sessions constantly.We want to provide the cutting edge service for our users but also the simplest and most elegant one that our users can jump into using it without noticing any changes and after they find out they would be appreciate the subtle implementation that has been made for them. It took us a while but in our version 2.0 release, we included those two features. Now our awesome drop shipping entrepreneurs can choose beautiful themes from the growing list of our theme offerings. Also, our dedicated drop shipping entrepreneurs can taste our "custom domain name support" feature by submitting requests to us starting from today.Says William Wu."Creating a drop shipping store in seconds" is not a slogan. It's a true statement. It's an advantage that hiDropship smart drop shipping entrepreneurs have in hands along with so many intelligent drop shipping cutting edge features that they can get from hiDropship platform. By doing so, 7 days of work can be shortened to couple of hours or even fewer. "" Says William Wu." Says William Wu. Why wait? try 14 days free at https://www.hiDropship.com