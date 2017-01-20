News By Tag
Stonebridge Homes completes new model home in Tiffany Hill development in Norwell, MA
The model home features the Fairfield floor plan, which includes 2,384 square feet of living space, 2.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage. The interior, designed and furnished by Jordan's Furniture, offers a number of amenities, including a designer kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic tile flooring and recessed lighting.
"The model home in Tiffany Hill further showcases Stonebridge Homes' status as a leader in the construction of quality homes by implementing the latest construction materials and technologies,"
Tiffany Hill is just 18 miles South of Boston and is accessible via Route 3. With 24 single-family homes, Tiffany Hill offers multiple floor designs with some 1st floor master bedroom and elegant ranch style homes. Prices start in the mid $600,000s.
Property is marketed by award-winning agents Kim Dalton and Nancy Kleber of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage's Norwell office. Open houses are held on Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also schedule a private tour by calling Kim or Nancy at 781-659-7955.
About Stonebridge Homes, Inc.:
For more than 25 years, Stonebridge Homes and its team, based in South Easton, Massachusetts, have built and managed the construction of many residential communities throughout Massachusetts, including Tanglewood Estates in Easton, Mass; Stoney Ridge Estates in Dighton, Mass (www.stoneyridgedighton.com);
Stonebridge Homes, Inc. is an active member of the Builders and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston and the National Association of Home Builders.
For more information, please visit www.stonebridgehomesinc.com or call 508.230.2300.
