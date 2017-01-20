 
Noah Wallace, Award-winning Skier and X Games participant, Gets Closer to Fans on Like A Pro

 
 
DENVER - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Noah Wallace, Award-winning Freestyle Skier and X Games participant, Gets Closer to Fans via his Profile on Like A Pro

DENVER – Like A Pro, LLC (www.likeapro.com) announced this week that Noah Wallace has a live profile on Like A Pro.  The Spokane, WA native is currently in qualifying competitions at the 2017 X Games in Aspen, Colorado.  Noah won a bronze medal in Slopestyle at the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in 2015.  Noah Wallace had a late start in skiing, considering his recent success.  He has said that his biggest challenge as a professional skier has been "just catching up." Noah started skiing when he was twelve years old, whereas most of the skiers he competes against have been skiing since they were two or three years old.

Like A Pro gives athletes like Noah Wallace a direct connection to fans, allowing him to identify and sell specific sport and lifestyle products that he uses and recommends.  Like many professional athletes, he travels the world for training and competitions, and is seen by fans as a style and gear infuencer.  Some of his favorite items available for purchase through his profile include JLAB (http://bit.ly/2jk3Z8s) Headphones, Under (http://bit.ly/2j9EQlw) Armour Align Sunglasses, and many others.  The bulk of the unique products that are available from Like A Pro athlete profiles are fulfilled via Amazon.com, making the buying experience seamless and familiar to consumers. "It is paramount for a fan to have confidence in their purchasing decisions, so teaming with Amazon was an easy choice," stated Like A Pro Founder Scott Schaible.

About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations.  Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™.  By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.

Like A Pro LLC
***@likeapro.com
