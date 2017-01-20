News By Tag
Noah Wallace, Award-winning Skier and X Games participant, Gets Closer to Fans on Like A Pro
DENVER – Like A Pro, LLC (www.likeapro.com)
Like A Pro gives athletes like Noah Wallace a direct connection to fans, allowing him to identify and sell specific sport and lifestyle products that he uses and recommends. Like many professional athletes, he travels the world for training and competitions, and is seen by fans as a style and gear infuencer. Some of his favorite items available for purchase through his profile include JLAB (http://bit.ly/
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
