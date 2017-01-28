News By Tag
The 5th Annual Unsung Heroes Leadership Awards Dinner Set for March 12, 2017
The Unsung Heroes Leadership Awards, founded by Jeffrey Coprich, Jr. and Jeffrey Coprich, Sr., recognizes men and women for their outstanding commitment to excellence through academic achievement and visionary leadership.
Tickets are available NOW at http://unsungheroesla2017.ezevent.com/
Unsung Heroes is pleased to recognize our partners: LNR Production Studios, Dream Katcherz, Inner City Youth Foundation, Bespoke Art Studio, Jeffrey Coprich Book Club, Aden Marq and Coleman's Wear & Tuxedos.
Coleman's Wear & Tuxedos are the Official Black Tie Carrier.
Sponsorship Opportunities are still available. Please call 424.800.2399
Unsung Heroes Awards is an annual leadership Gala that celebrates the most accomplished men and women who are the top athletic and academic achievers, social visionaries, community organizers, emerging leaders, celebrities and humanitarians.
Scenes from last years event
https://youtu.be/
Jeffrey Coprich, Jr. is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley where he was a star running back and one of 22 players nationwide selected to the Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team for dedication to community service. Coprich was honored through his work with The Essence K. Coprich Library, in memory of his sister Essence Coprich who died at age 7 in a family car accident.
Jeffrey Coprich, Sr. is a longtime community activist who co-founded the "Inner City Destiny Awards." Additionally, he is the founder of the "Inner City Youth Foundation,"
Confirmed guest appearances and entertainment to be announced soon.
The 2017 Unsung Heroes Award recipients – listed with their category – are:
Adult Honorees
The following adults are being honored for their leadership and courage to help improve the quality of life for all mankind by making a difference in their respective spheres of influence.
CURTIS GARRETT JR. HUMANITARIAN AWARD
Patsy Payne
COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD
Robert Fisher, Golden Valley High School
MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Jalonick Davis
PASTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD
George E. Hurtt ,Mt. Sinai Church of Los Angeles
SPORTS ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Curt Sandoval, Eyewitness News 7
INAUGURAL ERIC SEATS MUSIC & ARTS AWARD
Ryan Adams
COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD
Mark D. Williams
CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS AWARD
Stacy Thornton, Loyola Village Magnet Performing Arts School
VISIONARY AWARD
Johnathan Curtiss
Student Honorees
The following students are being honored for their exemplary character and honest grit to succeed against all odds.
•Urael Blackshear (Salesian H.S.)
•Nick Pickett (Salesian H.S.)
•Deommodore Lenoir (Salesian H.S.)
•Rahyme Johnson (Salesian H.S.)
•Ajani Johnson (Salesian H.S.)
•Randee Soto (Salesian H.S.)
•Malik Carter (Fairfax H.S.)
•Ebony Christina Lemon (Serrano M.S.)
•Jarell Mickens (Dorsey H.S.)
•Isaiah Haddad (Edison H.S. – Fresno, CA)
•Ty Prysock (Salesian H.S.)
•Warren Blackshear (Salesian H.S.)
•Christian Renteria (Salesian H.S.)
•Dallas Branch (Salesian H.S.)
•Emari Smith (Salesian H.S.)
•Dominick Partida (Salesian H.S.)
•Shaylon Goodman (Sussman M.S.)
•Reshay Hammond (Barack Obama Charter School)
•Khloe Thompson (Eastside Christian School)
•Robbie Blosser (Salesian H.S.)
•Kaymen Cureton (Leuzinger H.S.)
•Virshawn Green (Westchester H.S.)
•Jordan Blackman (St. Genevieve H.S.)
•Christopher McCorkle (Bellflower H.S.)
•Andrea Ollie Coprich (Silverado H.S.)
•Trevor Carr (Connections Academy)
JOSHUA EMILE THOMAS GANT AWARD
Enrique Duarte IV
About Jeffrey Coprich Book Club:
Jeffrey Coprich, Jr. created the book club to encourage inner-city youngsters to become more capable and enthusiastic readers, giving them a chance to pursue a future in college. He has worked with Congresswoman Maxine Waters, the I Am Foundation and the Los Angeles Unified School District to secure a grant to purchase new books for The Essence K. Coprich Library at 116th Street Elementary School in Los Angeles.
About Inner City Youth Foundation:
The Inner City Youth Foundation supports and provides programs and services in the arts, music, entertainment, self-esteem, character building and mentoring. The foundation also provides a Literacy Education Program through the Jeffrey Coprich Book Cluband The Essence K. Coprich Library.
About LNR Production Studio:
LNR Production Studio, LLC in Los Angeles, California, is a full-service video/film production company. They offer services for individuals and small businesses. Multi-media company that offers everything from video, photography, VFX, editing; sound design to graphic designs, printing, and DJ services. LNR creates birthday parties, company events, and any other special occasion more entertaining. We provide on-time, on budget, high quality creative services.
About SPMG Media
SPMG Media is the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firm in the US. With experience in a variety of industries, we utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase our clients brand and business awareness. Our clients include entertainers, athletes, politicians, nonprofit organizations, profit organizations, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://www.spmgmedia.com/
