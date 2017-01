Better Body Day Spa Announces Unbelievable Specials for Valentine's Day!

Fort Lauderdale's best kept secret is Better Body Day Spa providing unique and specialized pain management massage therapy for athletes and post surgery patients. The full service spa also offers deep tissue massage, trigger point therapy and more.

-- Better Body Spa, located at 2040 NE 49Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL, specializes in massage, facials, and hypnosis, announced today it is offering free bubbly and chocolates as well as discounted services for Valentine Day massage and facial packages, if purchased by January 30, 2017.ü Love Spell Candle Massage - $165/couple, $90/single.ü Love Treat – Massage plus Chocolate Facial (2 hours) $150/person.ü Chocolate Facial (60 mins) - $85/personThe skin care specialists and massage therapists at Better Body Day Spa are experienced and dedicated to providing the highest quality in massage therapy for pleasure, relaxation, post-surgery to boost healing, and for sports therapy to promote rapid healing and muscle pain relief for athletes.Evelyn Chan, CEO of Better Body Spa stated, "We are looking to provide a custom, therapeutic experience for clients and their loved ones that extends well beyond a general massage experience."An international team that offers a unique blend of services to meet and enhance your entire health, from head to toes. In addition, each therapist is trained in the latest technologies to ensure the highest quality in facials, waxing and massage. Behind their success is a team of hard working professionals who take pride in perfecting their craft and have invested time day and night in order to achieve the optimum satisfaction of the customers.Better Body Day Spa is one of the fastest emerging spa service providers that specializes in pain management, deep tissue massage, trigger point therapy, hot stone therapy, Couple's Massage, Swedish Massage, Sports Massage, Pregnancy / Pre-Natal Massage, Lymphatic Drainage and more. If you don't know what type of massage you need, we will take the time to discuss your symtoms and desired results. Once we understand your needs, we determine the level of pressure, temperature and motion is best suited for your body's condition. We are here for your overall well-being. Come see our specialists to Look and Feel Your Best!For more information, you are free to visit the site: http://betterbodydayspa.com/