Larry W. Coyle Joins Aeronet Sales Team

Larry W. Coyle announced as Director of Sales for Los Angeles
 
 
Aeronet WWLogo - High-Res
IRVINE, Calif. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Aeronet Worldwide has announced that Larry W. Coyle has joined as a Director of Sales for the Los Angeles (LAX) Office, where he will focus on leading his sales team and increasing revenues across all levels of operations.

Larry is a graduate of UCLA, with 39 years of experience, primarily in sales. He entered the logistics industry in 1978, where he hit the ground running in air freight. In 1985, he became a Co-founder of Stevens Air Transport Inc. /Stevens Global Logistics, Inc.

Larry believes that selling service is the best opportunity to help his clients grow their business. It is that results-oriented outlook, along with his sterling record of accomplishments, which make Larry a natural fit within Aeronet.

"We are fortunate to have enlisted the services of Larry Coyle, a seasoned sales veteran with a wealth of experience in the Los Angeles area, which he can leverage and fold into the ongoing success story of Aeronet's LAX office," says Malcolm Hurcombe, President & Chief Sales Officer of Aeronet.
http://www.aeronet.com/corporate/

