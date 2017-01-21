News By Tag
Significant Otherness Program at Angels Gate Cultural Center
Performances , Pop-Up Clinic and Pet Adoption
On February 25 from 1-4 pm, Significant Otherness and SNP LA host a kitten nursery food drive and pet adoption event in the Artillery Theater with a performance by Purity, DJ Dolphinforce (https://www.facebook.com/
With the support of donors, SNP LA has served over 150,000 dogs and cats at the three LA area based non-profit veterinary clinics and helped to cut in half the number of pets killed in city shelters.
Significant Otherness is a benefit for the Spay Neuter Project of Los Angeles (SNP LA). SNP LA's mission is to substantially reduce animal shelter intake by providing high quality, low-cost veterinary and spay/neuter services to underserved communities in Los Angeles. Angels Gate Cultural Center is proud to continue collaborating with SNP LA, which often hosts pop-up clinics for the San Pedro community on campus.
In Main Gallery II currently at Angels Gate Cultural Center, Significant Otherness exhibitionexplores the unique bond between animals and humans through artwork by eight contemporary artists. Curated by Keith Rocka Knittel, Significant Otherness features paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photographs by Yuh-Shioh Wong, Katie Shapiro, Juan Pablo Carrillo, Davida Nemeroff, Rachelle Sawatsky, Anna Helm, and Sarah McMenimen. Significant Otherness references Donna Haraway's seminal text "Companion Species Manifesto." All artwork will be available as part of a silent auction with 100% of proceeds benefiting SNP LA. Exhibition runs through March 12th. The auction is live at 32auctions.com/
Significant Otherness is sponsored by: CPS (https://www.facebook.com/
Angels Gate Cultural Center provides space for artists to work and to engage community through arts education, exhibitions of contemporary art, and cultural events.
Angels Gate Cultural Center is open to the public seven days a week and admission is always free.
