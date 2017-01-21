 
Significant Otherness Program at Angels Gate Cultural Center

 
 
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- SIGNIFICANT OTHERNESS PROGRAMMING

Performances , Pop-Up Clinic and Pet Adoption

On February 25 from 1-4 pm, Significant Otherness and SNP LA host a kitten nursery food drive and pet adoption event in the Artillery Theater with a performance by Purity, DJ Dolphinforce (https://www.facebook.com/DOLPHINFORCEmuzik2016/) , Johnnie Jungle Guts (https://www.facebook.com/johnniejungleguts/)and other special guests.  Limited edition tote bags designed by artists Jason Roberts Dobrin, Kristofferson San Pablo, Daniel Gibson, Melanie Florio, and Jim Isermann will be for sale to benefit SNP LA.  A free pet vaccination clinic sponsored by Pedro Pet Pals (https://www.facebook.com/Pedropetpals/) and SNP LA Kitten Nursery pet adoption event will take place 10 AM – 1 PM.  Limited edition tote bags designed exclusively for SNP LA by artists Kristofferson San Pablo (https://www.facebook.com/kristoffersonsanpablo) , Daniel Gibson (https://www.facebook.com/misterdegibson) , Melanie Florio (https://www.facebook.com/melanie.florio.79) , Jason Roberts Dobrin, and Jim Isermann (https://www.facebook.com/jim.isermann) will be for sale to benefit SNP LA. Vegan food and wine served.

With the support of donors, SNP LA has served over 150,000 dogs and cats at the three LA area based non-profit veterinary clinics and helped to cut in half the number of pets killed in city shelters.

Significant Otherness is a benefit for the Spay Neuter Project of Los Angeles (SNP LA). SNP LA's mission is to substantially reduce animal shelter intake by providing high quality, low-cost veterinary and spay/neuter services to underserved communities in Los Angeles. Angels Gate Cultural Center is proud to continue collaborating with SNP LA, which often hosts pop-up clinics for the San Pedro community on campus.

In Main Gallery II currently at Angels Gate Cultural Center, Significant Otherness exhibitionexplores the unique bond between animals and humans through artwork by eight contemporary artists.  Curated by Keith Rocka Knittel, Significant Otherness features paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photographs by Yuh-Shioh Wong, Katie Shapiro, Juan Pablo Carrillo, Davida Nemeroff, Rachelle Sawatsky, Anna Helm, and Sarah McMenimen.  Significant Otherness references Donna Haraway's seminal text "Companion Species Manifesto." All artwork will be available as part of a silent auction with 100% of proceeds benefiting SNP LA. Exhibition runs through March 12th. The auction is live at 32auctions.com/snpla.

Significant Otherness is sponsored by: CPS (https://www.facebook.com/pages/CPS/129609133754514), Best Friends Animal Society - Los Angeles (https://www.facebook.com/bestfriendsanimalsocietyLA/), Carol Vena-Mondt (https://www.facebook.com/venamondt) Cool Hand Promotions and DESIGN SERVICES.

Angels Gate Cultural Center provides space for artists to work and to engage community through arts education, exhibitions of contemporary art, and cultural events.

Angels Gate Cultural Center (AGCC) provides (1) services to professional artists (2) innovative public arts programming, including exhibitions of local, national and international artists, (3) high-quality arts education for children in the Los Angeles Harbor Region, and (4) community classes serving children and adults.

Angels Gate Cultural Center is open to the public seven days a week and admission is always free.

Martabel Wasserman
***@angelsgateart.org
