News By Tag
* Wpsl
* UPSL
* WUPSL
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
UPSL Announces Creation and Launch of Women's United Premier Soccer League
Don Harmon Named Director of New Women's Pro Development League
Operating under the UPSL, the WUPSL is set to debut this spring with a soft launch in selected markets and a hard launch in Fall 2017.
WUPSL – WOMEN'S UNITED PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE
888-405-UPSL
www.WUPSL.com
Facebook.com/
Twitter: @wupslsoccer
Don Harmon, a Boulder, Colorado native, has accepted the role of Director of the WUPSL. The owner of Harmon Sports Group and FC Boulder's Adult Teams Director, Harmon concurrently serves as the UPSL's Colorado Conference Manager.
Women's Premier Soccer League Director Don Harmon said, "We're showing that here in Colorado and the UPSL, that we're the proving ground and the next generation of soccer stars. Being involved with the UPSL has created an immense opportunity for the women's game, not only here in Colorado, but nationwide. The UPSL's innovative Promotion/Relegation Model is an amazing structure for the women's game as well as the men's, and we are confident the women's soccer community is going to engage with our teams and league. I look forward to the challenge of building and growing the WUPSL into a top national league and take the challenge head on."
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "The launch of the WUPSL is the next logical step in fulfilling our purpose as an American Pro Development soccer league -- we're providing a professionally-
Skwara continued, "Certainly, a big catalyst in launching the WUPSL is that a good percentage of our existing men's teams own or currently operate a women's Pro Development team, and we have been getting good feedback that women's teams are ready to go. This gives us a nice base of teams to set up our respective conferences and divisions. Granted, this is not an overnight process but it's what we have done on the men's side and today the UPSL is hitting sixty teams nationally and growing. We will kick things off for the WUPSL with a soft launch in selected markets in Colorado and Southern California this spring with friendlies and exhibitions, then we will have our hard WUPSL launch in fall 2017. The key with our league business model for both the UPSL and WUPSL is servicing our membership, keeping travel local and keeping league costs at a minimum so teams and clubs can operate at break-even or with a profit margin. At the end of the day that's what keeps all our clubs in business, and keeps us Connecting American Soccer."
With initial interest in WUPSL already flourishing across the UPSL's existing league footprint, the inaugural alignment will feature WUPSL teams in Colorado and Southern California conferences, where existing clubs have already been identified for the Spring 2017 Season. The finalized competition format will be revealed in the coming weeks with expansion team announcements forthcoming.
As with the UPSL, WUPSL clubs will play a regular season slate of intra-conference matches, building to a cross-conference playoff to determine a champion. As the league grows, conferences of a yet-to-be-determined size will split into two divisions and implement UPSL's Promotion/Relegation Model.
"While we are beginning in Southern California and Colorado, we believe that we'll soon be operating the WUPSL across the country," Skwara said. "As stewards of the game, we recognize that this is an immense responsibility, and it's one that we take with extreme seriousness. We're looking forward to the many collaborations which will inform the growth of this important addition to the landscape."
For expansion inquiries contact info@upslsoccer.com or (888) 405-8775.
Women's United Premier Soccer League
The Women's United Premier Soccer League (WUPSL) is a pro development league based in Los Angeles and affiliated with the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL). Member teams include both representatives of existing UPSL clubs and new entries.
The league kicks off with a 2017 Spring Season in Colorado and Western Conferences with the intent to grow in every region in which the UPSL operates.
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.wupsl.com or by following the league on Facebook (Facebook.com/
Contact WUPSL:
Email: wupsl@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: (888) 405-UPSL
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse