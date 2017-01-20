News By Tag
Open your Heart: Valentine's Spa Love
12 unique, private, exclusive Valentine Couples Spa Experiences
Choose from :
12 unique Valentine Couples Spa Experiences – spa suites – private & exclusive aromatherapy steam bath, garden infrared sauna, or over-size jacuzzi bath – garden lounge – ocean views – tea room & terrace – free parking – booked especially for you with love.
Each year we are a sold out affair so book swiftly a popular tradition – February 10th-21st (Includes President's Day). Open daily from 10am-9pm
Did you know that we are one of the most filmed spas in Los Angeles and one of 3 longest running independent spas in LA? This year we have appeared on "Little Women", Fit, Famous & Fabulous, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood & invited onto the new Tyra Banks show. We have always been committed to serving and supporting our creative community.
We are voted one of the "most romantic Couples Massage Packages in Los Angeles!"
Visit soon at our beach-side healing retreat. Endorsed by Spa Finder as "The country's premiere Holistic destination day spa, award-winning and celebrity preferred".
We are pleased to announce its Signature Partnerships:
CEO Sandie West, herself a holistic practitioner - massage therapist, yoga teacher, & personal trainer - opened Creative Chakra Spa over 16 years ago. It is now the country's premier holistic destination day spa; an ocean-front, hidden gem and holistic healing oasis. Sandie also creates 300 freshly made, eco-friendly elixers, soothing balms and teas for her clientele. With exclusive and private use of their garden infrared sauna, jacuzzi, or variety of baths, you'll enjoy the solitude of vacation right here at home.
Visit our website for more information (http://www.creativechakra.com/
Media Contact
Sandie West
13108239378
creativechakraspa@
End
