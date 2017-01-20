Open your Heart: Valentine's Spa Love

12 unique, private, exclusive Valentine Couples Spa Experiences

Valentine's Specials at our ocean front spa

-- Join us for a blissful spa experience at Creative Chakra Spa in Marina del Rey, located just three blocks south of the Venice Pier This will mark our 16anniversary offering romantic couples spa packages for Valentine's day. Enjoy chocolates and roses upon arrival to our tea room.Choose from :– spa suites – private & exclusive aromatherapy steam bath, garden infrared sauna, or over-size jacuzzi bath – garden lounge – ocean views – tea room & terrace – free parking – booked especially for you with love.Each year we are a sold out affair so book swiftly a popular tradition –Did you know that we are one of the most filmed spas in Los Angeles and one of 3 longest running independent spas in LA? This year we have appeared on "Little Women", Fit, Famous & Fabulous, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood & invited onto the new Tyra Banks show. We have always been committed to serving and supporting our creative community.We are voted one of the "most romantic Couples Massage Packages in Los Angeles!"Visit soon at our beach-side healing retreat. Endorsed by Spa Finder as "The country's premiere Holistic destination day spa, award-winning and celebrity preferred".We are pleased to announce its Signature Partnerships:Mercedes Grill, Hotel Erwin, The Kinney, Marina del Rey Hotel, and Hal's Bar & Grille.CEO Sandie West, herself a holistic practitioner - massage therapist, yoga teacher, & personal trainer - opened Creative Chakra Spa over 16 years ago. It is now the country's premier holistic destination day spa; an ocean-front, hidden gem and holistic healing oasis. Sandie also creates 300 freshly made, eco-friendly elixers, soothing balms and teas for her clientele. With exclusive and private use of their garden infrared sauna, jacuzzi, or variety of baths, you'll enjoy the solitude of vacation right here at home.