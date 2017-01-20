News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Native American Rap Activist's Call For Standing Rock Solidarity
It's important for all tribes to stand together to fight for treaties and sovereignty rights. Let's STAND TOGETHER to protect our rights as ONE.
It is no surprise that the Executive Order would be signed to continue working on the pipeline - it was matter of changing political chairs. As my lyrics state, "Probably resort to missile if they have to we can't be to dismissive, be ready for round two And round three, man that's the system
If history's an indication, we can't trust their information
Let's be ready just in case there's some kind of cancellation
Probably after inauguration I'd expect some altercation word from government is something that I've lost my faith in."
These actions are not new to our native communities, who are still fighting for our rights (such as our fishing, hunting, and sovereignty as Native People.) It's important for all tribes to stand together to fight for treaties and sovereignty rights, because the talk of privatizing tribes is already on the table. Let's STAND TOGETHER to protect our rights as ONE. I stand with Standing Rock. WE stand with Standing Rock. RISE UP!
For every sale of "Rise Up" a portion of the proceeds will go toward support of Standing Rock.
https://youtu.be/
Media Contact
Mia Mind Music
800 843 8575
press@miamindmusic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse