"Green Curry and Caviar: The Mystery of Arash Asahvi"
Romantic Mystery from Tui Polasit Offers a Rare Glimpse of Exotic Bangkok
Despite its title, Green Curry and Caviar: The Mystery of Arash Asahvi is not a cookbook. But its adventure touches on the tantalizing flavours of the city, its foods, and its grand hotels. It is also not a classic romance, yet it is still a love story, presenting a complex and extraordinary accounting of love on many levels.
The mystery in the story involves an Iranian, Arash Asahvi, who inexplicably disappears, and the political intrigue that follows him, as well as mysticism and meditation, the metaphysical and the spiritual, and the great mystery of life itself.
"Ms. Polasit's writing is crisp and evocative, allowing for the epic nature of the work to breathe, to feel real and whole – to feel human. Green Curry and Caviar is a monumental work essential for fans of history, thrillers, and travelogues. I highly recommend this book." – Charles Asher, Phi Beta Kappa Reviews
About the Author: Tui Polasit was transferred with the New Zealand government to work with the SEATO (South East Asia Treaty Organisation)
"Add a dash of jasmine blossoms and the smoke of burning joss sticks, and you begin to see the appeal of this magical novel."– Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency
