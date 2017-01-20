 
Industry News





SYDNEY, Australia - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Aligning with true events, this stunning, suspenseful novel glimpses a side of Bangkok unknown to tourists, as readers visit local markets, shrines, Buddhist temples, and sites not often seen by the outside world.

Despite its title, Green Curry and Caviar: The Mystery of Arash Asahvi is not a cookbook. But its adventure touches on the tantalizing flavours of the city, its foods, and its grand hotels. It is also not a classic romance, yet it is still a love story, presenting a complex and extraordinary accounting of love on many levels.

The mystery in the story involves an Iranian, Arash Asahvi, who inexplicably disappears, and the political intrigue that follows him, as well as mysticism and meditation, the metaphysical and the spiritual, and the great mystery of life itself.

"Ms. Polasit's writing is crisp and evocative, allowing for the epic nature of the work to breathe, to feel real and whole – to feel human. Green Curry and Caviar is a monumental work essential for fans of history, thrillers, and travelogues.  I highly recommend this book." – Charles Asher, Phi Beta Kappa Reviews

About the Author: Tui Polasit was transferred with the New Zealand government to work with the SEATO (South East Asia Treaty Organisation) Military Planning Office in Bangkok. She married a Thai and raised two children while working for the Australian Embassy and later the Bangkok Bureau of The New York Times. The author now lives in Sydney, Australia, where she has worked for HKTDC, as well as a trade publisher and an antiques auction house. This is her first book and it is based on true events. "As described in my story, to cross reference various leads and prophesies and to later find that they almost always tallied with actual events was truly astounding."

"Add a dash of jasmine blossoms and the smoke of burning joss sticks, and you begin to see the appeal of this magical novel."– Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency

GREEN CURRY AND CAVIAR: THE MYSTERY OF ARASH ASAHVI (ISBN: 978-1-68181-780-4) is now available for $24.50 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbprabooks.com/TuiPolasitor at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

