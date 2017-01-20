 
Industry News





3D Expands Apparel Manufacturing with Golf Performance Garments, Accessories and Travel Gear

3D Industries is now offering custom development for private label apparel and accessories with specialized fabrics, treatments, trims, technical features to clients in the golf industry in 2017.
 
 
LAKE FOREST, Calif. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- 3D Industries is proud to offer manufacturing and development services for premium golf apparel and accessories. 3D offers a wide range of service options; proprietary fabrics, advanced sourcing, technical construction, custom trims and treatments. We do everything to ensure a custom quality product.
3D specializes in all types of custom apparel ranging from outerwear, tops, bottoms, headwear, socks, and accessories.

3D's direct factory relationships increase a client's ability to manufacture technical sportswear to a higher quality, quicker turnaround, with fewer variables in the manufacturing chain. 3D's services are perfect for golf apparel companies looking to source production for advanced features with custom designs, colors prints, or technical fabric development. 3D is currently expanding its sales team and marketing efforts to support these clients in the golf industry. The contribution and knowledge from these new team members will boost 3D's ability to reach key customers and provide quality service to the golf sport apparel marketplace.

"3D Industries is already producing high quality sports apparel for running, cycling and cross training, that expanding production into the various golf apparel markets works very well with our business capabilities. We are experts at anti-bacterial, light weight fabrics, interlocked seams, technical functionality, etc.. Features that exemplify a quality sport garment. As golf apparel markets demand a higher standard, we would like to meet this demand." Said Mike Mendoza, 3D's Marketing Director.

About 3D Industries

For over 30 years, 3D Industries has manufactured custom technical clothing, luggage sportswear, and accessories for top brands worldwide. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, USA their team of designers, developers and production professionals are experts that understand technical apparel and accessories, from aesthetics and trends, to the performance logistics for many sports and apparel industries. 3D industries factories are capable of producing a wide range of technical apparel products and sportswear and are compliant to the highest level of quality standards and timeline assurance in the business.

To learn more please visit 3D Industries at: http://www.3d-ind.com

Mike Mendoza
***@3d-ind.com
