Dry Sailing – the key to stress free boating in Argyll?
With precious little time to use your boat, you want to make the most of it while you can. But how often is that? If it's 4 times per season or less, then keeping the boat ashore may be the solution.
Boat management can include anything from repairs and maintenance to provisioning, and has proven popular in recent years, not least because of the way the business has set up. The contractors the business uses give FBC a discount on services which means with a mark-up back on the price the end user is paying the same as if they go direct to the contractor, the difference being that this way FBC are on hand to check the work if the customer isn't, and there is only one point of contact even if you have a huge list of things you want done.
Forbes Boat Care have now invested in a new boat yard facility in Argyll but this is a boat yard with a twist. All of the boats on site are FBC customers, and the small team on site are focused on keeping this small group of boats in top condition. This new yard signifies a turning point for the business though, as Michael Forbes explains
"In the past few years we have come across an increasing number of customers who only get a few trips on their boat per year. These boats sit all season on a pontoon berth or mooring which can be expensive, and leaves boats exposed to unexpected adverse weather. Unless regularly checked the boats can still deteriorate a lot through the season.
Our new facility allows us to offer the service of dry sailing. The boats are kept safe in our yard all season, and launched and ready each time they are to be used. We can deliver them to any local marina where the owner is then just paying for the time the boat is there ready for collection, or we can simply have the boat on our own mooring at the new facility, ready to go. This way any work can be done any time. We can keep a close eye on the customers' boat. There's no worry about growth building up on the bottom of the boat through the season and depending on how much the owner wants to spend on the service, the boat can be in showroom condition ready for each use."
Because every case is different, the figures would need to be discussed with every enquiry, but depending on the type of boat and the frequency of use, this service could work out cheaper that renting a mooring or pontoon berth. What's more there's no more worrying about the security of the boat due to an impending storm, and no more doubts on your drive to the boat about her condition when you get there.
Boat size for this service is currently limited to 15T and a draft of 2m. For further details on what FBC can offer you as a bespoke service, contact the Oban office by following links on http://www.forbesboatcare.co.uk/
Contact
Michael Forbes
01631 720007
mif@forbesboatcare.co.uk
