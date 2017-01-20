News By Tag
Bell Rock To Launch Emerging Manager Platform for New Fund Managers
New Fund Managers looking to launch an offshore Fund now have a turn-key solution with full institutional infrastructure
Low Cost – Turn-Key Solution for Emerging Managers but also established Asset Managers looking to launch a new fund offshore for multiple investors or perhaps for a single investor or replace a managed account or family office fund;
Quick Time-Frame to Launch – 3 weeks approximately
Not a "One-Stop-Shop-
Governance - Independent, Experienced and CIMA Registered Directors on the Board;
Leading Offshore Jurisdiction - Cayman domiciled providing the benefits of the leading jurisdiction for offshore funds;
Compliance - Fully Compliant with local laws and regulations;
Documentation - Full suite of legal documentation provided such as Private Placement Memorandum tailored to your fund strategy and offering, subscription agreement, launch resolutions etc.
Bell Rock is a licensed and regulated provider of corporate and fiduciary services specialising in the provision of independent fund directors, fund structuring and offshore services. We work with many of the leading asset managers in the industry with clients in all continents: http://www.bellrockgroup.com
Contact
David Lloyd
www.bellrockgroup.com
info@bellrockgroup.com

