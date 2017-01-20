 
Industry News





Bell Rock To Launch Emerging Manager Platform for New Fund Managers

New Fund Managers looking to launch an offshore Fund now have a turn-key solution with full institutional infrastructure
 
 
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Given that fund setup costs have become increasingly cost prohibitive, The Evolution Offshore Emerging Manager Platform enables new or existing fund managers to launch their fund on the platform and begin trading, building a track record and raising capital with all legal structuring, compliance and best-in-class service providers. This turn-key fund launch solution is predicated on best practice fund governance and includes independent legal counsel, board support, corporate services, independent directors, fund administrator, custodian and auditor. Other optional services available include introductions to cap intro/third-party-marketing, accounting, prime brokers, market research, cross-border regulatory advice and compliance. There are no restrictions on the type of strategy, assets traded, number of investors, minimum investment amount and it is available for traditional open ended hedge fund strategies, long-only funds, private equity funds, real estate funds and infrastructure funds.

Low Cost – Turn-Key Solution for Emerging Managers but also established Asset Managers looking to launch a new fund offshore for multiple investors or perhaps for a single investor or replace a managed account or family office fund;

Quick Time-Frame to Launch – 3 weeks approximately

Not a "One-Stop-Shop-Solution" but "Best-in-class" Independent Service Providers which demonstrates accountability and transparency in line with institutional investor expectations;

Governance - Independent, Experienced and CIMA Registered Directors on the Board;

Leading Offshore Jurisdiction - Cayman domiciled providing the benefits of the leading jurisdiction for offshore funds;

Compliance - Fully Compliant with local laws and regulations;

Documentation - Full suite of legal documentation provided such as Private Placement Memorandum tailored to your fund strategy and offering, subscription agreement, launch resolutions etc.

Bell Rock is a licensed and regulated provider of corporate and fiduciary services specialising in the provision of independent fund directors, fund structuring and offshore services. We work with many of the leading asset managers in the industry with clients in all continents: http://www.bellrockgroup.com

Contact
David Lloyd
www.bellrockgroup.com
info@bellrockgroup.com
