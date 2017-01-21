Antique Sterling Silver Pitcher - Prices to Sell!

Exceptional museum quality pieced offered for quick sale for the first discriminating buyer who appreciates value and beauty. This is a rare find.

-- Japonesque Sterling Silver Water Pitcher with Fish by Dominick & Haff (http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1332512/enlargement1332512nelson.html)Sale Price: $16,250.00OriginalListed Price at $25,000.00Japonesque sterling silver water pitcher. Made by Dominick & Haff in New York in 1887. Baluster body, undulating rim, and c-scroll handle with soft graduated notches.Acid-etched aquatic scene with fish darting among the plants swaying in the whiplash current. Rare and beautiful. Hallmark includes year and no. 84. Fine condition.Dimensions: H 7 7/8 x W 7 1/4 x D 4 7/8 in. Weight: 28.2 troy ounces.If you know rare silver, you should know that this is a great deal. Call us to find out more:http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1332512/Japonesque-Sterling-Silver-Water-Pitcher-Fish-byNo cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.See more at:"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years."All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."Steve Nelson