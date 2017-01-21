 
News By Tag
* Landscaping Atlanta
* Atlanta Tree Removal
* Atlanta Outdoor Trash Cleanup
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

J.J's Landscape and Tree Removal Sale

Between January and March 31, 2017 J.J's is offering a 20% discount on all Tree Removals valued at or above $1000.00. You must make a prior appointment!
 
 
tree-climing-pruning-pro
tree-climing-pruning-pro
ATLANTA - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Call JJ's today for a Free Estimate on any tree removal services, Any job above $1,000.00 receives a 20% discount through the month of March.  But hurry, you must make an appointment.

J.J's is fully insured for your protection. Our list of references is available upon request. Our customer's satisfaction is our main goal.


We serve all of Metro Atlanta. Our company is  fully insured for your protection.  Professional, courteous and prompt service.  We also offer 24/7 Emergency Assistance.

We offer references upon request. Must note that to take advantage of our promotion appointment must have been made.

Call us for a Free Estimate J.J's Landscaping & Tree Services, Atlanta's Tree Service!  678-598-5360

We also offer Commercial Services to Corporate Locations & Real Estate Agents.

Like us on Facebook - @atlantalandscapeandtreeservice (https://business.facebook.com/atlantalandscapeandtreeserv... (https://business.facebook.com/atlantalandscapeandtreeservice/?business_id=985990181449812))

Follow Us on Twitter - @JJs_Landscape (https://twitter.com/JJs_Landscape)

Contact
Jose Juarez
678-598-5360
***@gmail.com
End
Source:J.J's Landscape and Tree Service
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Landscaping Atlanta, Atlanta Tree Removal, Atlanta Outdoor Trash Cleanup
Industry:Services
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Consult to the Max, LLC. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share