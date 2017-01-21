News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
J.J's Landscape and Tree Removal Sale
Between January and March 31, 2017 J.J's is offering a 20% discount on all Tree Removals valued at or above $1000.00. You must make a prior appointment!
J.J's is fully insured for your protection. Our list of references is available upon request. Our customer's satisfaction is our main goal.
We serve all of Metro Atlanta. Our company is fully insured for your protection. Professional, courteous and prompt service. We also offer 24/7 Emergency Assistance.
We offer references upon request. Must note that to take advantage of our promotion appointment must have been made.
Call us for a Free Estimate J.J's Landscaping & Tree Services, Atlanta's Tree Service! 678-598-
We also offer Commercial Services to Corporate Locations & Real Estate Agents.
Like us on Facebook - @atlantalandscapeandtreeservice (https://business.facebook.com/
Follow Us on Twitter - @JJs_Landscape (https://twitter.com/
Contact
Jose Juarez
678-598-5360
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse