Golden Tate, Pro Bowl NFL Receiver and Super Bowl winner, latest athlete to join Like A Pro
One of Golden Tate's most memorable NFL moments was when he caught a touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers at the start of the 2012 season. He caught the pass in the end zone simultaneously with Green Bay safety M.D. Jennings, and the controversial call by replacement referees changed the game in favor of Seattle.
Tate has also made his mark on kick returns. In the recent 2016 season, Tate caught a pass from Matthew Stafford and scored a touchdown to give the Lions a 22-16 win in overtime against the Minnesota Vikings.
Like A Pro gives athletes like Golden Tate an unfiltered connection to their fans, and allows him to identify and sell specific sport and lifestyle products that he uses and recommends. Some of Tate's favorite items available for purchase through his profile include Body Armor (http://bit.ly/
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
