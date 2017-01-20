News By Tag
ADASignDepot.com – New California Single-Occupant Restroom Signs & Gender Neutral Bathroom Signs
California Assembly Bill No. 1732 requires single-occupancy restrooms in California businesses, government buildings, and places of public accommodation to be universally accessible to all genders
"Business owners, property managers, schools and builders and contractors need to be aware of the new AB1732 law and it's impact on ADA and California restroom signage," said David Boyne, sales manager at ADA Sign Depot, San Diego. "We've translated the California Division of the State Architect's sign requirements into All Gender Restroom and Unisex Restroom signs with tactile text and California Grade 2 Braille, as well as California Title 24 compliant restroom door signs, that comply with all regulations for California, federal, and state ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)."
When a business is waiting for their final occupancy approval, having to wait a week or even several weeks for California compliant signage can be an expensive delay. "While these new single-user restroom signs are not required until March 2017," Boyne explained, "ADA Sign Depot has chosen to get ahead of demand. We are keeping these signs in stock for shipping the same or next business day, saving our customers time and money."
Gender Neutral Bathrooms
Gender-neutral bathrooms have entered the national conversation over civil rights and privacy rights. From North Carolina to California to New York and other states, new laws and guidelines are being adopted. For years, ADA Sign Depot has been a leader in providing a full product line of All Gender, Gender Neutral, and Unisex restroom signage manufactured to meet all federal, state, and California regulations.
With allied operations in Northern and Southern California and a distributor network of warehouses nationwide, ADASignDepot.com sells over 1,000 products including ADA Braille signs, handicap parking signs, and truncated domes. Boyne added, "If custom ADA or California compliant signage is needed, we have the ability to design, build and ship Braille signs in just five business days, rather than five weeks. Our stock and custom signs have never failed an inspection for errors in design, layout, materials, or craftsmanship."
A Reputation for Consistent Excellence
ADASignDepot.com is the online store for the ADA Sign Depot brand. Compliance ADA signs and products from ADA Sign Depot have been available to the general public through the company's ecommerce store since 2013.
ADA Sign Depot and its affiliated businesses provide a wide range of ADA signs and related products, including ADA and Title 24 compliant Restroom signs, Exit and Entrance signs, custom made ADA Braille signage, as well as ADA pads and truncated domes, and official regulation handicap parking signs.
ADA Compliant Signs Availability
Consumers, schools, property managers and business buyers can access the ADA Sign Depot secure online store 24/7 at: http://ADASignDepot.com.
Contact
David Boyne
858.385.9095
sales@adasigndepot.com
