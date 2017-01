Next generation food app ClickDishes receives $1.6M in funding

The new mobile app improves take-out and in-restaurant ordering

-- The team behind the successful online food service Nomme is excited to bring their next innovative technology solution to the market: ClickDishes Inc. After closing $1.6 Million in early stage funding from angel investors in Canada and Asia, the founders are excited to launch their next food service app.ClickDishes is a mobile app and platform that partners with local restaurants to enable their customers to order in-app, streamlining to-go ordering, dine in eating, and payment services. The app is launching in Calgary and Vancouver to begin with and has aggressive North American expansion plans. There are several restaurant partners already signed-up including Carls Jr. in Calgary and select Opa and Koryo locations."After working with our other food app, Nomme, we realized there was a gap in the market," said Alec Wang, CEO of ClickDishes. "Imagine: No more lineups during your lunch break when you want to get your food, or no longer having to track down your server to come to your table to place an order or to get the bill – ClickDishes is the solution."ClickDishes' features include:: Order from your phone, skip the line, and pick up your food when it is ready: Order food and pay when and how you want to – including splitting the check between patrons: Users have a record of their orders as well as a list of favouritesThere is absolutely no cost to using ClickDishes for consumers. Users download the app and create a free account to place a take-out or dine-in order with any of ClickDishes' local restaurant partners.There are no fees for restaurant partners to join the platform, ClickDishes instead takes a small percentage of the order total on their pay-as-you-go model, or for large volume locations offers affordable subscription plans. All partner restaurants get access to the ClickDishes dashboard, which comes with a free tablet, stand, and receipt printer. As well, the service includes fast deposits, training for staff, access to an assigned ClickDishes rep, along with straightforward back-end analytics and reporting – so partners can easily see what's selling and popular— in real time."By using ClickDishes to augment the ordering process, restaurants and their staff can focus on delivering quality meals and experiences to their patrons," says Vicki Zhou, VP of ClickDishes. "In addition, through the app, patrons will complete their dining experience faster, ensuring more table turn over for restaurants."ClickDishes was co-founded by Alec Wang, Tim Li, Vlad Sarpe, and Vicki Zhou. The team has extensive experience launching and scaling successful products in the restaurant industry. Nomme ( https://www.nomme.ca/ ), their other business, has tens of thousands users, 300+ partner restaurants, and processes hundreds of orders per day in Alberta alone.ClickDishes is currently available on an exclusive invite only basis, visit http://try.clickdishes.com/ to request your access code today. The app is available for iOS and Android users.Meghan Somersmeghan at theagencyinc dot ca+1 587 899 0615A modern way to eat, A new lifestyle to explore, ClickDishes is a mobile app and platform that partners with local restaurants to enable their consumers to order via a mobile app, streamlining to-go ordering, dine in eating, and payment services.www.ClickDishes.com | Twitter @ClickDishes | facebook.com/ClickDishes | Instagram @clickdishes