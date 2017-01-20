News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Next generation food app ClickDishes receives $1.6M in funding
The new mobile app improves take-out and in-restaurant ordering
ClickDishes is a mobile app and platform that partners with local restaurants to enable their customers to order in-app, streamlining to-go ordering, dine in eating, and payment services. The app is launching in Calgary and Vancouver to begin with and has aggressive North American expansion plans. There are several restaurant partners already signed-up including Carls Jr. in Calgary and select Opa and Koryo locations.
"After working with our other food app, Nomme, we realized there was a gap in the market," said Alec Wang, CEO of ClickDishes. "Imagine: No more lineups during your lunch break when you want to get your food, or no longer having to track down your server to come to your table to place an order or to get the bill – ClickDishes is the solution."
ClickDishes' features include:
- Grab & Go: Order from your phone, skip the line, and pick up your food when it is ready
- Dine In: Order food and pay when and how you want to – including splitting the check between patrons
- Customizable Profiles: Users have a record of their orders as well as a list of favourites
There is absolutely no cost to using ClickDishes for consumers. Users download the app and create a free account to place a take-out or dine-in order with any of ClickDishes' local restaurant partners.
There are no fees for restaurant partners to join the platform, ClickDishes instead takes a small percentage of the order total on their pay-as-you-go model, or for large volume locations offers affordable subscription plans. All partner restaurants get access to the ClickDishes dashboard, which comes with a free tablet, stand, and receipt printer. As well, the service includes fast deposits, training for staff, access to an assigned ClickDishes rep, along with straightforward back-end analytics and reporting – so partners can easily see what's selling and popular— in real time.
"By using ClickDishes to augment the ordering process, restaurants and their staff can focus on delivering quality meals and experiences to their patrons," says Vicki Zhou, VP of ClickDishes. "In addition, through the app, patrons will complete their dining experience faster, ensuring more table turn over for restaurants."
ClickDishes was co-founded by Alec Wang, Tim Li, Vlad Sarpe, and Vicki Zhou. The team has extensive experience launching and scaling successful products in the restaurant industry. Nomme (https://www.nomme.ca/
ClickDishes is currently available on an exclusive invite only basis, visit http://try.clickdishes.com/
Contact:
Meghan Somers
meghan at theagencyinc dot ca
+1 587 899 0615
About ClickDishes Inc.:
A modern way to eat, A new lifestyle to explore, ClickDishes is a mobile app and platform that partners with local restaurants to enable their consumers to order via a mobile app, streamlining to-go ordering, dine in eating, and payment services.
www.ClickDishes.com | Twitter @ClickDishes | facebook.com/
Contact
Meghan Somers
***@theagencyinc.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse