USMC K-9 Rattle Our Cage Hoodie

The USMC Rattle Our Cage Hoodie was designed out of respect to our nation's military dog-handlers. Semper Fi!
 
 
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Our nation's military dog-handlers were essential assets in IED warfare.  Canines have a very acute sense of smell.  When properly trained, they can sniff out the components to an Improvised Explosive Device.

Although dogs are well trained in sniffing out IED components, they cannot be counted on to walk very long distances in the heat.  Unlike humans, they do not sweat, they pant.  In encountering the austere enviroment of Iraq and Afghanistan, it was very important for the handler to know how to read their dog.

Like the Marines and service members that risked their lives in Afganistan, dogs too sacrificed.  Some K-9s and even their handlers, never made it back.  Devil Dog Shirts has immense respect for K-9's and their handlers.  Thank you and Semper Fi!

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward!

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.


• 9.5 oz
• High quality, heavy weight, pre-shrunk fabric
• 80% cotton/20% polyester
• Set-in sleeves
• Spandex in cuff, neck & band
• Cover stitched around neck, armhole, and cuff
• Hooded sweatshirt with front muff pocket
• Matching drawstrings on double lined hood


We provide a size chart to ensure you get the most comfortable fit!

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!

To get this item use link:  http://devildogshirts.com/product/apparel/rattle-cage-k-9...

For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
