Commercial Drones and Driverless Vehicles Up For Debate at INTRASECT on Capitol Hill
Intrasect is the first conference to address the push pull between the commercial use of autonomous air, land and sea vehicles and the laws that govern them.
This is a well-timed event for policymakers and commercial UV enterprises as existing and future laws attract the attention of a new administration.
Part of INTRASECT's mission is to fill the need for a private / government forum in a setting that will facilitate the exchange of reliable information back and forth between commercial users and policymakers. INTRASECT's presentations, exhibitions and workshops will give commercial users, developers and product suppliers the opportunity to market their products and services while educating and informing the policy side that governs them.
According to the FAA, nearly 11 million commercial air drones will have been sold in the U.S. by 2020. Boston Consulting Group estimates self-driving cars will represent a $42 billion global market by 2025. Worldwide research, development and testing of commercial applications for autonomous air, land and sea vehicles is progressing at such a rapid pace that regulations needed to oversee their safe and lawful use can't be instituted fast enough.
Policymakers will have easy access to INTRASECT, on Capitol Hill, where they can examine the real world commercial applications and enabling technologies informing future policy.
Industry experts, commercial innovators and regulators alike will debate and collaborate on panels and in workshops about key topics including: state and federal mandates, security, risk mitigation, operating standards, integrated logistics, last mile economics, and more. Dr. Tulinda Larsen, CEO and Founder of Skylark Drone Research, supports the idea that "everyone wanting a voice in the commercial regulatory framework that shapes how autonomous vehicles are integrated into our lives need to speak up at Intrasect."
"Our transportation system is on the cusp of a major transformation, akin to the introduction of the steam engine or the automobile" per outgoing U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Anthony Foxx. Commentary on this next "transformation"
