Jude Thompson Agentlink Partner Appointed President

 
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Kentucky & Indiana - AgentLink announced the appointment of Jude Thompson as its president. Former President Rich Tinsley will stay on as an executive consultant and remain President and CEO of Stoneridge Partners.

Thompson previously served as President and Co-CEO of Papa John's International. Additionally, he served as Senior Vice President of Anthem, Inc., and President, Individual Business of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. He is also a board member of The Rawlings Group, Delta Dental of Kentucky, Wynnchurch Capital, and Central Bank. He has also been recently appointed to the advisory council for Oliver Group.

Jude brings many years of insurance experience to the AgentLink family. Company CEO Matt McDevitt says, "Jude will be a great addition not only for strategy but a sounding board to the McDevitt Family."

Thompson stands strongly with our company's commitment to be trustworthy and provide the highest quality of customer service. AgentLink has a business model built on 25 years of keeping its promises to the independent agent community and insurance carriers. Thompson joins many other amazing team members with dedication and experience. Thompson shares thoughts about the future in his new role. "I hope to use all our collective experience to grow AgentLink. We have wonderful opportunities ahead." Our collective goal is to serve the independent agent community and work closely with carriers in KY, IN, and surrounding states.

About AgentLink

AgentLink provides support to health and life insurance partners by providing superior service, trusted carriers, and innovative processes. Through creativity and determination, we strive to elevate our network and solutions. Through teamwork and an 'agents first' attitude, we support our partners with proactive service at the highest level.


http://agent-link.net/

Louisville Office - 800.960.1371
Indiana Office - 866.462.9067
Source:AgentLink
Click to Share