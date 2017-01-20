Complimentary Webcast featuring Omron Adept's First Industrial Mobile Robot

Sarah Kastrinelis

***@ehpub.com Sarah Kastrinelis

--will host a free webcast titled "Industrial Mobile Robots Transforming Manufacturing and Logistics" on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. Sponsored by Omron Adept Technologies, this webcast will provide insights on how industrial mobile robots are playing a significant role in transforming the manufacturing and logistics markets and introduce Omron Adept's first industrial mobile robot product line.This year, the supply chain industry is likely to be one of the biggest adopters of robotics, driven by the needs for efficiency and scale in e-commerce order fulfillment. The entire supply chain, from taking orders and factory production lines to packaging, warehousing, and delivery, is becoming automated.The global industrial and logistics robotics market is expected to double from $16 billion in 2014 to $31.3 billion in 2020, according to WinterGreen Research. Similarly, Technavio Research predicts a compound annual growth rate of 33 percent between 2016 and 2020.Numerous startups and major mobile robot providers are all vying to serve this market. How will they differentiate themselves and help manufacturing and logistics businesses keep up with automation?The challenge is to find the best places to add robots and the best robots to use.Omron Adept Technologies just announced the Mobile Robot LD product line for industrial use. Omron's robots don't require the markers that other automated guided vehicles do in warehouses or factories. How else does LD differ from other products, and what does this leading robotics company expect for the logistics automation sector?In this webcast,Director Brent Watters will chat with Scott Wu, Omron Adept's Senior Product Line Manager, about the LD's capabilities, including the best uses for Omron mobile robots.They'll also discuss payload capacity, comparisons of the product line versus traditional manufacturing equipment, and the use of patented Acuity technology. In addition, they'll chat about what considerations went into developing this product line and what Omron thinks the future might hold for the industry.To register for this informative webcast, "Industrial Mobile Robots Transforming Manufacturing and Logistics," please visit:ABOUT ROBOTICS BUSINESS REVIEW:provides business intelligence for the global robotics industry. Members enjoy exclusive insights into global trends, tracking of financial transactions, analysis of new technologies and companies, annual and quarterly research reports, access to the RBR50 Top 50 Companies list and much more. Visit RoboticsBusinessReview.com.CONTACT: Sarah Kastrinelis;skastrinelis@ehpub.com; 508.663.1500