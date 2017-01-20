 
News By Tag
* Modular Housing
* Urban Housing
* Modular Housing Units
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Norwell
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Comprehensive Benefit Administrators Receives "Seal of Excellence" for SOC2 Type II Audit

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Modular Housing
Urban Housing
Modular Housing Units

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Norwell - Massachusetts - US

NORWELL, Mass. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Michael McKenna, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comprehensive Benefit Administrators, Inc. (www.cbacompanies.com), announced today that the organization's Reimbursement Specialists, Inc. (RSI) division successfully completed the examination for the Service Organization Controls (SOC2 Type II) audit.  A "Seal of Excellence" to recognize this achievement has been issued from the auditing organization to RSI.

A SOC2 Type II audit involves the independent verification of the existence and deployment of industry-standard internal controls.  In the case of RSI, it assures that their Security, Confidentiality, and Processing Integrity Measures meet or exceed Trust Service Principle Standards.  The SOC audit will continue on a yearly basis; the audit recently completed was the first SOC Type II audit that RSI has undergone.

"The fact that RSI completed this without having to correct any controls after the audit review is a testament to the talent and professionalism of our entire CBA team," said Stuart T. Greer, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Comprehensive Benefit Administrators.  "In our line of business and with the information that we manage, this is a major undertaking and accomplishment.  I appreciate the hard work everyone contributed toward this great success."

About Comprehensive Benefit Administrators

Comprehensive Benefit Administrators (www.cbacompanies.com), previously known as Partners Benefit Group, was founded by Norwell resident Michael McKenna. Under his direction, the firm changed its name to Comprehensive Benefit Administrators to more accurately reflect the wider scope of services that the company offers. Comprehensive Benefit Administrators (CBA) combines traditional brokerage services with specialty services such as advocacy, claims administration, benefits expertise, and compliance, to provide customers with extensive capabilities through one source. CBA offers a wide range of resources, including Partners Benefit Group division, specializing in medical, dental, life, disability and group health insurance; their Reimbursement Specialists, Inc. division, a third-party claims administrator advising companies on how to save on their healthcare costs through creative healthcare funding options; and ComplianceSource, a division which advises and assists companies in becoming compliant with federal organizations. To learn more about the company, visit www.cbacompanies.com or call (877) 993-5600.  Comprehensive Benefit Administrators is located at 120 Longwater Drive, Suite 102, Norwell, MA 02061.
End
Source:Comprehensive Benefit Administrators
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:Modular Housing, Urban Housing, Modular Housing Units
Industry:Construction
Location:Norwell - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share