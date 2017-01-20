News By Tag
Comprehensive Benefit Administrators Receives "Seal of Excellence" for SOC2 Type II Audit
A SOC2 Type II audit involves the independent verification of the existence and deployment of industry-standard internal controls. In the case of RSI, it assures that their Security, Confidentiality, and Processing Integrity Measures meet or exceed Trust Service Principle Standards. The SOC audit will continue on a yearly basis; the audit recently completed was the first SOC Type II audit that RSI has undergone.
"The fact that RSI completed this without having to correct any controls after the audit review is a testament to the talent and professionalism of our entire CBA team," said Stuart T. Greer, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Comprehensive Benefit Administrators. "In our line of business and with the information that we manage, this is a major undertaking and accomplishment. I appreciate the hard work everyone contributed toward this great success."
About Comprehensive Benefit Administrators
Comprehensive Benefit Administrators (www.cbacompanies.com), previously known as Partners Benefit Group, was founded by Norwell resident Michael McKenna. Under his direction, the firm changed its name to Comprehensive Benefit Administrators to more accurately reflect the wider scope of services that the company offers. Comprehensive Benefit Administrators (CBA) combines traditional brokerage services with specialty services such as advocacy, claims administration, benefits expertise, and compliance, to provide customers with extensive capabilities through one source. CBA offers a wide range of resources, including Partners Benefit Group division, specializing in medical, dental, life, disability and group health insurance; their Reimbursement Specialists, Inc. division, a third-party claims administrator advising companies on how to save on their healthcare costs through creative healthcare funding options; and ComplianceSource, a division which advises and assists companies in becoming compliant with federal organizations. To learn more about the company, visit www.cbacompanies.com or call (877) 993-5600. Comprehensive Benefit Administrators is located at 120 Longwater Drive, Suite 102, Norwell, MA 02061.
