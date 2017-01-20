News By Tag
Two To Tango Cruise to focus on healing couples' relationships
Expert relationship counselors to conduct workshops on marital sex, infidelity, soul healing love, conflict resolution and love languages
"The Two To Tango Relationship Cruise is an event where you will learn all types of techniques and communication skills to love and KEEP your honey," said Gregory Pippins, CEO of Cruises For Causes. "The cruise will take place August 26 to September 2 aboard the Norwegian Escape."
"We are honored to have renowned couple-speakers Don and Angie Power of Marriage and Family Works out of Bradenton, Florida. They will speak and conduct workshops on marital sex and the pain and consequences of infidelity. This is a problem they conquered in their own marriage. Doctors Beverly and Tom Rodgers from Charlotte, North Carolina are of the acclaimed Soul Healing Love fame. Soul Healing Love integrates psychological principles with biblical truths. Pastors Linda and Bruce Newton, of Oakhurst, California, have counseled couples for 28 years. They will speak on conflict resolution,"
The cruise will leave Miami and sail to St. Thomas, Tortola and Nassau, Bahamas. There are three days at sea.
As with all Cruises For Causes themed cruises, a donation will be given to a cause.
"Our chosen charity for the Two To Tango Relationship Cruise is the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV)," Pippins said. "The mission of NCADV is to be a voice of victims and survivors of domestic violence. They do this by affecting public policy, increase understanding of domestic violence and provide programs and education that drive that charge."
Staterooms on the cruise range from $1,324 per person for an inside to $1,714 per person for a mini-suite. See www.cruisesforcauses.com.
About Cruises For Causes
Cruises For Causes was founded in 1999. Cruises For Causes produces themed events that give back to charity. One of their earlier signature theme cruises was the original gospel cruise – Harmonies At Sea. They also produce educational cruise and custom events. www.cruisesforcauses.com
