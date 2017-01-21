 
Subscribe and Get A 50% Off Maternity Belt Coupon Code

Subscribe to LW Retail's website and receive a one time use coupon code to get half off their maternity brace.
 
 
The Maternity Baby Bump Back Brace
The Maternity Baby Bump Back Brace
OKLAHOMA CITY - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- LW Retail announced the promotion of their maternity belly brace. Simply subscribe to the mailing list on their website and receive your single use coupon code for their Baby Bump Back Brace. The pregnancy belt retails at $39.95, but with your coupon you can purchase it for only $19.98. There is a limited quantity of coupon codes, so subscribe and save now. The coupons expire January 31, 2017.

"We are very excited about this promotion." said Laura Wall, owner of LW Retail. "We know people are still trying to recover their savings from Christmas, so are are happy to be able to offer our maternity brace at 50% off."

The Baby Bump Back Brace is made of a lightweight cotton construction with two sets of elastic bands. It can be worn under or over your clothes. The reinforced lumbar supports make it difficult to ride or bunch up when you move around. The brace comes in sizes from Small to XXL ensuring to find a fit for every growing belly.

The Baby Bump Back Brace is in stock and available for purchase on Amazon. These braces are selling quickly, so subscribe to LW Retail's website and get your coupon code today.  http://www.lw-retail.com/

About LW Retail

LW Retail is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.lw-retail.com/about.

Contact
Laura Wall
LW Retail LLC
***@lw-retail.com
End
Source:LW Retail LLC
Email:***@lw-retail.com Email Verified
Tags:Coupon, Pregnancy, Belly Belt
Industry:Coupons
Location:Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - United States
