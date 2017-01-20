Country(s)
Bella Vista Opens Celebrated Luxury Homes This Saturday, January 28th
Griffin Residential celebrates new community model grand opening in Riverside this Saturday.
The heightened interest in the opening of this new community by Griffin Residential is due in part to the success of Bella Vista Estates. At the grand opening, homebuyers can tour the models and take advantage of the best selection of home sites.
"We feel fortunate to have found such a wonderful location in which to build another community in Riverside," said Emily Griffin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Griffin Residential. "And we're especially pleased to offer luxurious homes that blend European elegance and fine finishes in ways that enhance life for modern families."
The exteriors reflect an Italian heritage of textures, colors and details, while the unsurpassed setting and charming neighborhood welcomes you home. The single-level and two-story designs range from 4 to 6 bedrooms with 3.5 to 5.5 baths and encompass approximately 3,315 to 4,442 square feet on home sites of approximately 15,000 square feet. Pricing is in the mid $700,000s with no HOA dues.
Porticos and courtyards welcome visitors into soaring foyers that lead to grand, open interiors flooded with natural light. The great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace flows into a large dining room and on to the gourmet kitchen with a generously sized island and a walk-in pantry that caters to both elaborate and intimate gatherings. Buyers will experience a deep sense of relaxation in the opulent master suite where an exquisite contemporary bathroom lends a spa-like atmosphere to the private retreat.
Bella Vista on McAllister offers masterfully designed residences with enticing outdoor living areas and RV parking(on select home sites) that maximize the benefits of the location. Griffin Residential helps buyers optimize aesthetics and functionality with luxurious and thoughtful design options including: expansive bi-folding glass doors at the great room and on additional rooms based on residence, a covered outdoor living area with fireplace, and detached casitas that add yet another dimension to hosting and entertaining guests. With a seamless connection to both indoor and outdoor entertainment areas, the grand kitchen becomes the heart of the home, inviting memorable moments every day.
Living at Bella Vista opens the door to a host of cultural and fine arts events, annual festivals, museums and Thursday Art Walks that have established Riverside's reputation as The City of the Arts and Innovation. Citrus State Historic Park, Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park, Fairmount Park and others provide a wide variety of recreational opportunities. Riverside's incredible sports scene includes baseball facilities, beautiful golf courses, and natural hiking and biking trails.
The convenience of West Riverside has made it a premier choice for those throughout the Inland Empire, Orange County and beyond with nearby access to Metrolink, the 91 freeway and Interstate 15. Shopping is readily available with the Galleria at Tyler, the Riverside Plaza and the charming boutiques and cafés situated around the famed historical Mission Inn.
Home buyers can visit the sales center and models at 12058 Cortona Place in Riverside, CA. For more information, call 951.547.3573 or go to www.bellavista-
With its legacy beginning over 100 years ago, the Griffin family established a privately owned homebuilding and land development business that has been synonymous with the building of exceptional Southern California homes and communities. Griffin Residential is continuing that legacy with Bella Vista Estates by offering the highest quality construction, meticulous attention to detail and superior customer service.
