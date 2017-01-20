 
Reveal to Speak, Exhibit at Inaugural SAP-Centric Materials & Logistics Conference

 
 
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Reveal announces that it will be speaking and exhibiting at The SAP-Centric Materials & Logistics conference, March 5-7, 2017, in Huntington Beach, Calif.

The SAP-Centric Materials & Logistics conference is the new go-to event for materials, inventory, procurement and logistics professionals to stay current on the latest strategies and best practices for SAP solutions. An interactive experience rather than a sit-and-listen conference, it showcases case studies and expert training, while providing ample time to share ideas and experiences with fellow attendees. Join this community of users, decision-makers, partners, SAP experts, analysts and others at this inaugural North American event that celebrates the people, technology, ideas and innovations that are transforming the way we work.

As part of a comprehensive program designed specifically for the SAP materials, inventory, procurement and logistics industry, Reveal senior partner Steven Crooke will be presenting, "Is SAP Working for You or Are You Working for It? Get SAP Right, Increase Service Levels & Reduce Inventory by as Much as 20%". Learn how various companies have successfully reduced inventory by more than 20% without impacting service levels and without adding any additional technology by maximizing MRP to its fullest capability. Plan to attend this informative session on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Join Reveal this March in Huntington Beach, Calif., to talk with its experts on how to begin your supply chain transformation and to hear customer presentations that address your most pertinent challenges. Register by Feb. 10 to save $250. For more information on this conference, or to register, visit https://sapcentricmaterialsandlogistics.eventbrite.com/?a....

About Reveal
Reveal is a business partner that provides innovative, effective solutions and optimization services to SAP-centric supply chain-driven businesses. The Reveal approach is to assess the opportunity, then to transform the people, processes and technologies that ultimately ensure a sustainable organization. Learn more about Reveal at http://www.revealvalue.com.

Contact
Lisa Roberts
Marketing Manager, Reveal
***@revealvalue.com
