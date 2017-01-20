News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Austin Chiropractic Join McKinney Chamber of Commerce
Austin Chiropractic Celebrates Membership in the McKinney Chamber of Commerce with Ribbon Cutting
About McKinney Chamber of Commerce
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce is an advocate for the McKinney business community and proudly serves as the unified business voice of McKinney. The Chamber, which celebrated its Centennial in 2014, represents over 40,000 employees from more than 1,200 business investors in McKinney and throughout the North Texas region. With a rich heritage of leadership and collaboration, the Chamber works in concert with the City of McKinney, community partners and the corporate community to promote, advocate for and expand business.
About Austin Chiropractic
Austin Chiropractic is a family wellness practice that treats infants, children and adults. Dr. Austin specializes in a gentle and effective technique that allows for faster healing time and grater results. Austin Chiropractic utilizes a patient-centered, results-driven approach to remove interference so the nervous system can function properly, allowing the body to heal itself so optimum health can be achieved. State of the art diagnostic and therapeutic equipment along with Dr. Austin's specialized technique ensure the highest quality of care possible for people who are truly looking to get better and address the underlying cause and not just cover up the symptoms.
About Dr. Seth Austin
Dr. Austin, a graduate of both Baylor University and Texas Chiropractic College, served in the non-profit sector for over 10 years before opening his own practice in 2016. Dr. Austin retains a by-invitation-
For more information contact: Austin Chiropractic at 2411 Virginia Parkway Suite 6, McKinney, TX 75070, or call 214-856-3077. http://www.drsethaustin.com
Contact
Marketing Operations Group, LLC
***@marketingopsgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse