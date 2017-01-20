 
News By Tag
* Health And Wellness
* Chiropractic
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* McKinney
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Austin Chiropractic Join McKinney Chamber of Commerce

Austin Chiropractic Celebrates Membership in the McKinney Chamber of Commerce with Ribbon Cutting
 
 
Dr. Austin and Family - Austin Chiropractic
Dr. Austin and Family - Austin Chiropractic
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Health And Wellness
Chiropractic
Business

Industry:
Health

Location:
McKinney - Texas - US

Subject:
Companies

MCKINNEY, Texas - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Austin Chiropractic holds Ribbon Cutting with the McKinney Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, January 26, 2017.  Austin Chiropractic located at 2411 Virginia Parkway in McKinney, opened its doors in November of 2016.  "We are thrilled to be a member of this great organization and a part of this amazing community." Dr. Seth Austin, Austin Chiropractic.

About McKinney Chamber of Commerce

The McKinney Chamber of Commerce is an advocate for the McKinney business community and proudly serves as the unified business voice of McKinney. The Chamber, which celebrated its Centennial in 2014, represents over 40,000 employees from more than 1,200 business investors in McKinney and throughout the North Texas region. With a rich heritage of leadership and collaboration, the Chamber works in concert with the City of McKinney, community partners and the corporate community to promote, advocate for and expand business.

About Austin Chiropractic

Austin Chiropractic is a family wellness practice that treats infants, children and adults.  Dr. Austin specializes in a gentle and effective technique that allows for faster healing time and grater results.  Austin Chiropractic utilizes a patient-centered, results-driven approach to remove interference so the nervous system can function properly, allowing the body to heal itself so optimum health can be achieved. State of the art diagnostic and therapeutic equipment along with Dr. Austin's specialized technique ensure the highest quality of care possible for people who are truly looking to get better and address the underlying cause and not just cover up the symptoms.

About Dr. Seth Austin

Dr. Austin, a graduate of both Baylor University and Texas Chiropractic College, served in the non-profit sector for over 10 years before opening his own practice in 2016.  Dr. Austin retains a by-invitation-only membership with Pinnacle Management Group, a select group consisting of elite chiropractors from around the nation.  Born in Louisiana, raised in Texas, he practices in McKinney where he also lives with his wife and two sons.  Dr. Austin supports the visual and performing arts, gives to both local and national charities, and is active in leadership where he attends church.  He enjoys cycling, racquetball, and spending time outside in many of the beautiful parks and green spaces of McKinney.

For more information contact:  Austin Chiropractic at 2411 Virginia Parkway Suite 6, McKinney, TX 75070, or call 214-856-3077. http://www.drsethaustin.com

Contact
Marketing Operations Group, LLC
***@marketingopsgroup.com
End
Source:Austin Chiropractic
Email:***@marketingopsgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Health And Wellness, Chiropractic, Business
Industry:Health
Location:McKinney - Texas - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing Operations Group, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share