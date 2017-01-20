MAHLE Service Solutions to Broaden Its Tool & Equipment Offering for the U.S. Heavy Duty Aftermarket

MAHLE TechPRO HD_Gray_Noregon (CMYK)

-- – MAHLE Service Solutions announced at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW), new partnerships with Gray and Noregon to strengthen its product portfolio of tools and equipment for the heavy duty aftermarket.Under the agreement with Gray, the company will produce a full-line of shop equipment for MAHLE Service Solutions under the banner "MAHLE manufactured by Gray." Gray Manufacturing Company, Inc. has been designing, manufacturing and selling lifting equipment since 1952. MAHLE Service Solutions will begin selling the Gray manufactured equipment, which includes stands, floor jacks, vehicle lifts, fluid collection systems and other equipment, at the time of the American Trucking Association's TMC (Technology and Maintenance Council) Show in late February 2017.MAHLE Service Solutions will also collaborate with Noregon to introduce a new in-shop diagnostic and repair solution called TechPRO HD powered by JPRO. Founded in 1993, Noregon is the leading vehicle diagnostics solutions supplier to the commercial vehicle industry. MAHLE Service Solutions previously introduced the TechPRO diagnostic scan tool to the automotive aftermarket for automotive technicians and is now expanding into the heavy duty aftermarket.According to Terry Taylor, head of sales, MAHLE Service Solutions, the two agreements will allow the company to provide medium and heavy duty customers with a greater selection of tool and equipment solutions to meet their needs."MAHLE Service Solutions and our new partners recognized significant synergies in our mutual commitment to quality, customer focus and long-term planning," explained Taylor. "These shared organizational characteristics led to partnerships that will deliver the tools and equipment so the modern service provider can effectively address the needs of its customers."Taylor added that with the existing distribution, field sales and service organization that MAHLE Service Solutions already has in place, all customers will benefit from greater access to a complete product portfolio and expanded service network. This is relevant especially to those customers serving the medium and heavy duty aftermarket.MAHLE Service Solutions already offers the ArcticPROACX 1180C A/C service and recharging machine, the OEM heavy duty commercial version of its popular ACX 1180 model. The ACX 1180C has been used in many heavy duty applications, including for roof top chiller service and in buses due to the vehicle's large A/C system capacity. The ACX 1180C includes a built-in micron level gauge, three, 20-foot temperature leads and a 50-lb. internal tank to produce faster service times and higher service accuracy for heavy duty OEM-style A/C servicing and is hybrid certified.MAHLE Service Solutions also offers a complete line of fluid exchange equipment for the heavy duty aftermarket under its FluidPRObrand.Image attached:MAHLE is a leading international development partner and supplier to the automotive industry. With its products for combustion engines and their peripherals as well as solutions for electric vehicles, the group addresses all the crucial issues related to the powertrain and air conditioning technology—from engine systems and components to filtration to thermal management. In 2015, the group generated sales of approximately EUR 11.5 billion (12.8 billion USD) with around 76,000 employees and is represented in 34 countries with over 170 production locations.MAHLE Aftermarket, the business unit specializing in spare parts, uses the expertise from the series production of original equipment in its automotive aftermarket product range, and supplies trade, repair shop and engine repair partners. MAHLE Aftermarket is represented at 22 locations and other sales offices worldwide, with 1,582 employees. In 2015, the business unit achieved a global sales volume of EUR 835 million (929 million USD).MAHLE Aftermarket Inc., Service Solutions division specializes in the development, manufacturing and distribution of automotive services, tools and maintenance equipment, including vehicle diagnostics, air conditioning service, fluid exchange and nitrogen tire inflation systems. Formerly known as RTI Technologies, MAHLE Service Solutions continues its legacy of building shop equipment for the most stringent OEM and aftermarket needs. Along with this expertise, MAHLE Service Solutions combines the know-how of MAHLE Behr with automotive thermal management and MAHLE Powertrain with automotive test systems. Each of these three entities have more than 25 years of R&D and technology deployment experience providing advanced solutions for OE manufacturers.In addition to the high-quality products offered through its Service Solutions division, MAHLE Aftermarket provides a comprehensive and well-developed service network to ensure quick and professional technical support and training for repair shops. For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket Service Solutions, visit:www.servicesolutions.mahle.com.Gray Manufacturing Company, Inc., is the premier American manufacturer of professional shop equipment. Gray Manufacturing Company, Inc., is the premier American manufacturer of professional shop equipment. Gray is the innovation leader in developing safe and efficient pneumatic and hydraulic lifting solutions for the heavy duty market. Gray is a family owned and operated business founded in 1952 and has manufacturing operations in St. Joseph, Missouri.Noregonis the industry recognized vehicle data expert. Through advanced commercial vehicle diagnostic, repair and monitoring applications, Noregon helps businesses maximize vehicle uptime. Since 1993, Noregon has been creating products that increase the efficiency of in-shop technicians and help companies make better decisions when it comes to the health and safety of their vehicles. Today's top fleets, OE dealers, independent repair facilities, municipalities and the military all rely on Noregon to keep their vehicles rolling. For more information about Noregon visit: www.Noregon.com.