Automotive Sales and Business Development Expert Stan Sher Celebrates Fourteen Years In Business
Dealer eTraining founder Stan Sher is celebrating the fourteenth anniversary since starting his career in the automotive industry.
Stan Sher would spend the next eight years working in retail dealerships where he held positions such as Sales Consultant, Internet Sales Manager, Internet Director, Dealership Process Facilitator and Sales Manager. Stan worked with Honda, Acura and Nissan brands where he was consistently successful in growing sales for Internet and Business Development departments. Throughout that time Stan decided that he would make the automotive industry his career and start teaching other people how to become successful in the industry. In December of 2010 Stan launched Dealer eTraining with the goal of providing training services for under performing car dealerships. "I first met Stan when he was training the BDC in a dealership that I worked in and he has been such an inspiration for my own growth" says Romel Quintanilla, Internet Sales Manager at Don Johnson Motors in Brownsville, Texas.
Stan Sher has managed to grow Dealer eTraining into the premier and well respected training and consulting firm for the automotive industry. Dealer eTraining has just celebrated six years in business. In recent times Stan Sher has been providing consulting and training services to major automotive OEM corporations as well. "I have had the privilege of training and consulting well over 100 dealerships over the last six years and I plan to triple that number in the next five years" says Stan Sher.
The growth of Stan Sher and Dealer eTraining (http://dealeretraining.com) includes a recent major partnership with Auto Ad Builder (http://autoadbuilder.com). Together the two companies offer hands-on solutions for digital marketing, recruiting, consulting and training.
Stan Sher / Dealer eTraining
17329258362
stan@dealeretraining.com
