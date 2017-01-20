 
News By Tag
* Stan Sher
* Dealer Etraining
* Automotive Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Somerville
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

Automotive Sales and Business Development Expert Stan Sher Celebrates Fourteen Years In Business

Dealer eTraining founder Stan Sher is celebrating the fourteenth anniversary since starting his career in the automotive industry.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Stan Sher
* Dealer Etraining
* Automotive Training

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Somerville - New Jersey - US

SOMERVILLE, N.J. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- It was fourteen years ago this month that was the spark of a change in career direction for Stan Sher. Stan Sher was twenty years old, attending college and working three jobs as a lifeguard and swimming instructor to pay for his college tuition, brand new car and rent. At the time Stan wanted to take a job that would allow him to understand the real business world. "I was studying to become a school teacher and I wanted to enhance my resume by taking a job that would require me to work with more people." says Stan Sher, the 33-year-old current founder and president of Dealer eTraining. He added, "I answered an ad for a job to sell cars at a Hyundai and Mazda dealership and was hired right away to start training."

Stan Sher would spend the next eight years working in retail dealerships where he held positions such as Sales Consultant, Internet Sales Manager, Internet Director, Dealership Process Facilitator and Sales Manager. Stan worked with Honda, Acura and Nissan brands where he was consistently successful in growing sales for Internet and Business Development departments. Throughout that time Stan decided that he would make the automotive industry his career and start teaching other people how to become successful in the industry. In December of 2010 Stan launched Dealer eTraining with the goal of providing training services for under performing car dealerships. "I first met Stan when he was training the BDC in a dealership that I worked in and he has been such an inspiration for my own growth" says Romel Quintanilla, Internet Sales Manager at Don Johnson Motors in Brownsville, Texas.

Stan Sher has managed to grow Dealer eTraining into the premier and well respected training and consulting firm for the automotive industry. Dealer eTraining has just celebrated six years in business. In recent times Stan Sher has been providing consulting and training services to major automotive OEM corporations as well. "I have had the privilege of training and consulting well over 100 dealerships over the last six years and I plan to triple that number in the next five years" says Stan Sher.

The growth of Stan Sher and Dealer eTraining (http://dealeretraining.com) includes a recent major partnership with Auto Ad Builder (http://autoadbuilder.com). Together the two companies offer hands-on solutions for digital marketing, recruiting, consulting and training.

Media Contact
Stan Sher / Dealer eTraining
17329258362
stan@dealeretraining.com
End
Source:
Email:***@dealeretraining.com Email Verified
Tags:Stan Sher, Dealer Etraining, Automotive Training
Industry:Automotive
Location:Somerville - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dealer eTraining News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share