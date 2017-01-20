News By Tag
Grow My Brand Live Event - From Product To Profit
"I am so excited for Grow My Brand Live because I know each woman will walk away with everything they need to go from product to profit," said Angel Santos, senior business coach and owner of Grow My Brand, "I think it's very important for all of us to have a free flow of information and knowledge that will build support for businesswomen."
The event is designed to help new and small business owners build a business plan to implement in 2017. Attendees will learn how to build a profitable business by being visible, attracting clients, naming one's salary and more.
Santos is an extraordinary results achiever and has helped companies like NASA and PBS expand their media presence across the country through implementing marketing strategies as well as help nonprofit companies raise over $430,000 for their projects. She makes it a priority to get results and that is what you can expect from attending Grow My Brand Live.
Interested parties can register for the event, held on January 27th at https://growmybrand.leadpages.co/
About Grow My Brand
Grow My Brand offers one-on-one and group-coaching programs to provide the level of support and strategy you need to reach your next level of business. We help you put systems and strategies in place so that you can focus more on working on your business than in it.
