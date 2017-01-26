News By Tag
UL Xplorlabs Inspires the Next Generation of Real-World Problem Solvers
UL Engages Genuine to Develop Interactive STEM-Focused Learning Platform Designed to Help Students "Solve Through Science" for a Safer World
Over the past decade, multiple studies have confirmed an increased demand for applied science learning in middle schools and, as a result, a natural absence of formal subject matter experts within these concentrations. After discovering these findings, UL's Youth Education & Outreach aligned with Genuine to develop a series of digital science programs that would fulfill the need for high-quality applied Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) materials.
"UL's mission is working for a safer world," said Cara Gizzi, UL's Director for Youth Education & Outreach. "As such, UL has long been committed to increasing scientific literacy, discovery and student empowerment, and UL Xplorlabs builds on this model by providing this flexible learning solution for educators and students alike which we hope will serve as a springboard for deeper understanding, curiosity and robust classroom discussion."
UL and Genuine's vision of UL Xplorlabs was to create a platform that bridges the gap between the classroom and real-world engineering challenges to inspire critical thinking, solutions and sharing. To do this, Genuine helped UL's Youth Education & Outreach team develop a series of STEM-focused learning modules featuring interactive videos, instructional experiences, hands-on classroom activities, and creative classroom challenges, including Xplorlab's first module, Portable Electric Power. There, students work through a simulated set of tests where they assume the role of a safety scientist, dropping and overcharging a hoverboard under various conditions to evaluate how well it holds up to the stresses and abuses of everyday life.
"We're particularly proud of our involvement in the creation of the UL Xplorlabs platform and its educational materials," said Joe Panepinto, SVP, Director of Strategy at Genuine. "After discovering the prevalence of fundamental gaps in applied science learning, we were inspired to be a part of a project that could have a monumental impact on educational success."
Throughout its development, UL and Genuine assembled a focus group of educators to rigorously audit each conceptual phase of UL Xplorlabs. UL and Genuine also worked closely with a third-party educational consultant to ensure that all content and components of UL Xplorlabsaligned with U.S. Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), which include crosscutting concepts, application of science and engineering practices, and attention to disciplinary core ideas.
"In order to push this platform to the limits we had all set forth, our team had to integrate a wide variety of mediums and new technologies as vehicles for educational delivery," said Panepinto. "I think a lot of what went into this project was akin to what we would want to experience when learning about science. In a way, creating UL Xplorlabs brought out the kid in all of us."
As UL and Genuine continue to develop the platform, new topics, modules, and capabilities will be added to UL Xplorlabs.
About Genuine
Since Genuine's founding in 2005, the company has invented and launched digital experiences for the world's most innovative brands. A member of the IPG group of companies, Genuine's reach extends to serving brands around the world, including Welch's, UL, Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim, Akamai and Red Hat. Their mantra, "Invent Together," keeps the agency true to its core values, and fosters a collective determination to create the best user-driven, digital-first experiences that challenge and lead industry categories. Genuine's offices are located in Boston, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. To learn more visit www.wearegenuine.com (http://wearegenuine.com/?
About UL
UL solves the safety, security and sustainability challenges of the 21st century. We empower trust and enable the safe adoption of innovation. To do this, UL tests, inspects, audits, certifies, verifies claims, advises and trains as well as provides software solutions. Around the world, our employees share a common passion for our public mission to promote safe working and living environments for all people. Our public charity, Underwriters Laboratories Inc., conducts independent research, community outreach, standards development and safety education. To learn more about us, visit www.UL.com.
