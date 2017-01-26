News By Tag
Business Broker Announces 300% Increase In Calls Since Presidential Election
Corporate Business Brokers announces an immediate need for Business Broker Agents to accommodate the increase in calls and request for service since the election.
According to BizBuySell.com, the world's largest Business For Sale Website, 4th quarter 2016 business sales shattered all records with a 27% increase.
· Buyers are willing to pay higher prices because they see a robust economy in the future
· Sellers are willing to sell their business after holding on for dear life over the past 9 years, and are ready to retire or move onto other business ventures.
"The business buyer's market is quite rapidly changing into a business seller's market" Said Jerry VanAusdall, Director of Sales for Corporate Business Brokers, "It's about time – we've had a long dry spell" he said.
More Information can be found by clicking the link. http://www.corpbizbroker.com/
Paul Forsberg is a Business Broker and Business Growth Coach Who Specializes in Helping Business Owners "Get More Customers, Make More Money, and Maximize Business Value So They Can Sell Their Business For 'Top Dollar' Whenever The Time Comes."
• He is the author of the Amazon Best Selling Business Books "The 5 Fundamental Elements of Every Successful Business .... Why Most Businesses Cannot Be Sold & What You Can Do About It."
Paul Forsberg
Broker - COO
***@corpbizbroker.com
