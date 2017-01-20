News By Tag
LIVE LIFE MOVING, Asbury Park's Pilates & Fitness Studio expands its studio space
Studio space to offer cycling and personalized group classes.
The expanded offerings will include training in indoor cycling, core training, total body strength training and recovery techniques such as foam rolling, myofascial release, stretching and mindfulness practices.
All classes are coached to client's personal needs, and unlike many gyms or studios LLM ensures that each client gets personalized, customized attention and is progressed at their own pace, with an emphasis on stability and mobility. LLM fitness plans also include one-on-one time with Aaron Ellis to set personal goals and help with prescribing the proper exercises to suit each client's abilities. Trends indicate that there is a move toward fitness studios that work with clients to establish goals and plans they can utilize throughout their entire life. It's not just exercise, it's mindfulness as well at LLM.
In addition, specialized trainers have been brought in to strengthen LLM's training program.
Debra Esola (weight lifting / fitness boxing / post rehab): Deb brings over a decade of experience as a personal trainer, small group exercise instructor and coach to LLM. Her specialty is creating customized programs to help clients of all abilities to attain their fitness and health goals. Deb emphasizes proper technique with a heaping dose of encouragement and enthusiasm.
Kurt Gesteland (classical Pilates / mind-body techniques / group fitness): Kurt brings over 15 years of experience to LLM as a Pilates trainer/studio owner and as a master level fitness trainer with Les Mills, traveling internationally as a trainer of trainers. Previously a professional dancer, Kurt uses his expertise in alignment and posture to help clients gain strength while preventing injury.
"LLM can help you create goals you can stick to. Clients actually look forward to working out, to staying fit and healthy, allowing them to live their life to the fullest. LIVE LIFE MOVING MAKES LIFE HAPPEN!" - Aaron Ellis
About Aaron Ellis (founder / owner / coach): Aaron enjoyed a Broadway/Off-
LIVE LIFE MOVING, 535 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 http://www.livelifemoving.com
Contact
LIVE LIFE MOVING Aaron Ellis, founder/owner/
***@livelifemoving.com
