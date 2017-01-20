 
News By Tag
* Pilates
* Asbury Park
* Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Asbury Park
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


LIVE LIFE MOVING, Asbury Park's Pilates & Fitness Studio expands its studio space

Studio space to offer cycling and personalized group classes.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Pilates
* Asbury Park
* Health

Industry:
* Fitness

Location:
* Asbury Park - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Companies

ASBURY PARK, N.J. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Asbury Park, NJ - LIVE LIFE MOVING; a fitness studio that offers Classic Pilates Apparatus/Reformer Training, Fitness Training, and Health/Nutrition Coaching, announces that due to a highly successful 2016 they will expanding their studio space. This expansion allows LLM to have an intimate Pilates and personal training studio along with a new space that accommodates larger groups for cycling, classes, community events, and special workshops. Thus, LLM can offer it's personal, non intimidating coaching services to more people. New clients receive 10% OFF towards first purchase through 3/1/17.

The expanded offerings will include training in indoor cycling, core training, total body strength training and recovery techniques such as foam rolling, myofascial release, stretching and mindfulness practices.

All classes are coached to client's personal needs, and unlike many gyms or studios LLM ensures that each client gets personalized, customized attention and is progressed at their own pace, with an emphasis on stability and mobility.  LLM fitness plans also include one-on-one time with Aaron Ellis to set personal goals and help with prescribing the proper exercises to suit each client's abilities. Trends indicate that there is a move toward fitness studios that work with clients to establish goals and plans they can utilize throughout their entire life. It's not just exercise, it's mindfulness as well at LLM.

In addition, specialized trainers have been brought in to strengthen LLM's training program.

Debra Esola (weight lifting / fitness boxing / post rehab): Deb brings over a decade of experience as a personal trainer, small group exercise instructor and coach to LLM. Her specialty is creating customized programs to help clients of all abilities to attain their fitness and health goals. Deb emphasizes proper technique with a heaping dose of encouragement and enthusiasm.

Kurt Gesteland (classical Pilates / mind-body techniques / group fitness): Kurt brings over 15 years of experience to LLM as a Pilates trainer/studio owner and as a master level fitness trainer with Les Mills, traveling internationally as a trainer of trainers. Previously a professional dancer, Kurt uses his expertise in alignment and posture to help clients gain strength while preventing injury.

"LLM can help you create goals you can stick to. Clients actually look forward to working out, to staying fit and healthy, allowing them to live their life to the fullest. LIVE LIFE MOVING MAKES LIFE HAPPEN!" - Aaron Ellis

About Aaron Ellis (founder / owner / coach): Aaron enjoyed a Broadway/Off-Broadway career spanning 15 years. Through his own personal transformations, both physically and mentally, his love of movement evolved from performer to practitioner. Training in NYC at Power Pilates, he achieved full certification in the classical Pilates method and opened his own Pilates/fitness studio. He continued his education through the National Academy of Sports Medicine and A.C.E. further studying specializations in corrective exercise and behavior change. Aaron's varied experiences, both professionally and personally, help him bring a deeper understanding and connection to his clients. He helps each client find their personal success.

LIVE LIFE MOVING, 535 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 http://www.livelifemoving.com

Contact
LIVE LIFE MOVING Aaron Ellis, founder/owner/coach
***@livelifemoving.com
End
Source:Live LIfe Moving
Email:***@livelifemoving.com Email Verified
Tags:Pilates, Asbury Park, Health
Industry:Fitness
Location:Asbury Park - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share