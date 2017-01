Branded Seats™ Expands Lineup With The Latest Innovation In Seat Marketing Solutions

Media Contact

-- (San Diego, CA- January 26, 2017) – Branded Seats™ introduces a brand new marketing innovation with application across all seat styles in venues around the world. The Bleacher Display has been in development for a couple of years and is now ready for production. The Bleacher Display mounts flush with the seating surface and uses the same patented SnapGraphic insert, which is universal throughout the Branded Seats™ line up. This marketing insert can be changed out in seconds, is vandal resistant and is safe from power washing. The Bleacher Display also has a bold emblem that is molded in an accent color and can be used for Team, Sponsor or Venue logos, in addition to providing seat numbering on the front side.Branded Seats™ is the "One Stop Shop" for all in-seat marketing solutions and provides revenue and marketing opportunities to venues and sport teams across the nation. This includes updating, retrofitting and/or replacing existing cup holders, adding new inventory by utilizing the SeatBack Display or adding a marketing element while improving the numbering in your bleacher section by installing the new Bleacher Display.Branded Seats™ is also proud to announce the investment and commitment to become vertically integrated with all of its products by designing and manufacturing right here in the USA. According to Branded Seats™ Founder, Shad Bruce "This is not just about supporting our Country and local economy, this helps with product quality, turn-around times and it is the right thing to do".For more information, www.brandedseats.com or call (855)427-2633.ABOUT BRANDED SEATSReinventing in seat marketing - Branded Seats™ provides cup holder and seat marketing solutions for franchises, venues and corporate partners. Our patented products generate revenue opportunities and create unique branding impressions in an area that is closest to your FANS! Proudly made in the USA!