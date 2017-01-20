News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Branded Seats™ Expands Lineup With The Latest Innovation In Seat Marketing Solutions
Branded Seats™ is the "One Stop Shop" for all in-seat marketing solutions and provides revenue and marketing opportunities to venues and sport teams across the nation. This includes updating, retrofitting and/or replacing existing cup holders, adding new inventory by utilizing the SeatBack Display or adding a marketing element while improving the numbering in your bleacher section by installing the new Bleacher Display.
Branded Seats™ is also proud to announce the investment and commitment to become vertically integrated with all of its products by designing and manufacturing right here in the USA. According to Branded Seats™ Founder, Shad Bruce "This is not just about supporting our Country and local economy, this helps with product quality, turn-around times and it is the right thing to do".
For more information, www.brandedseats.com or call (855)427-2633.
ABOUT BRANDED SEATS
Reinventing in seat marketing - Branded Seats™ provides cup holder and seat marketing solutions for franchises, venues and corporate partners. Our patented products generate revenue opportunities and create unique branding impressions in an area that is closest to your FANS! Proudly made in the USA!
Media Contact
Sandy Bruce (855)427-2633
sandyb@brandedseats.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse