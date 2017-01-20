News By Tag
Dermatology Consultants Names New President
Drs. Cook, Shaffer and Barlow join officers group at Twin Cities' private dermatology practice
Dr. Jeremy Cook graduated with honors from the University of Minnesota Medical School. He completed his residency at the University of Minnesota as well, where he was Chief Resident from 2011 to 2012. Dr. Cook practices general and cosmetic dermatology, as well as skin cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment. He was recognized as a Top Doctor by Mpls/St.Paul Magazine in 2016.
"I'm honored that my peers have chosen me as President for the next two years. Healthcare continues to evolve, and leading the practice through these transitions is a major responsibility,"
Joseph Shaffer, MD will assume the role of Vice President, with Kathryn Barlow, MD fulfilling duties as Secretary/Treasurer. Officer responsibilities for Dermatology Consultants are rotated every two years.
About Dermatology Consultants, P.A. – Dermatology Consultants, P.A. provides a full spectrum of services including general skin care for adults and children, skin cancer surgery and reconstruction, and cosmetic dermatology. Dermatology Consultants has four Twin Cities' locations in Saint Paul, Woodbury, Vadnais Heights and Eagan. The practice offers Same Day and Next Day appointments.
