Dermatology Consultants Names New President

Drs. Cook, Shaffer and Barlow join officers group at Twin Cities' private dermatology practice

Contact

Bonnie Harris

***@waxmarketing.com Bonnie Harris

End

-- Dermatology Consultants, one of the largest and oldest dermatology practices in the Twin Cities area, announced that Jeremy Cook, MD, has assumed the role of President as of January 1, 2017. Dr. Cook will fulfill the role for two years, replacing Dr. Robert Anderson. In this position, Dr. Cook will lead the officer group, working alongside CEO Bill Kenney. 20 Board-certified Dermatologists see patients at Dermatology Consultants' four locations.Dr. Jeremy Cook graduated with honors from the University of Minnesota Medical School. He completed his residency at the University of Minnesota as well, where he was Chief Resident from 2011 to 2012. Dr. Cook practices general and cosmetic dermatology, as well as skin cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment. He was recognized as a Top Doctor by Mpls/St.Paul Magazine in 2016."I'm honored that my peers have chosen me as President for the next two years. Healthcare continues to evolve, and leading the practice through these transitions is a major responsibility,"said Dr. Cook. "Most important is ensuring that our patients continue to receive the extraordinary care that has been the hallmark of Dermatology Consultants for the past four decades."Joseph Shaffer, MD will assume the role of Vice President, with Kathryn Barlow, MD fulfilling duties as Secretary/Treasurer. Officer responsibilities for Dermatology Consultants are rotated every two years.Dermatology Consultants, P.A. provides a full spectrum of services including general skin care for adults and children, skin cancer surgery and reconstruction, and cosmetic dermatology. Dermatology Consultants has four Twin Cities' locations in Saint Paul, Woodbury, Vadnais Heights and Eagan. The practice offers Same Day and Next Day appointments. For more information, please visit us at DermatologyConsultants.com , follow us on Facebook ( http://facebook.com/ dermatologyconsultantsmn ) or find us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/dermMN).