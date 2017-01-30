Vocalist Tracy Cruz To Be Featured On The Working in the Music Industry Podcast

News By Tag
Vocalist Tracy Cruz to be featured on Gian Fiero's Working in the Music Industry Podcast
Born in Quezon City on the island of Luzon in the Philippines, Tracy Cruz is a dynamic songwriter/performer/
She has also graced the stage with a plethora of established R&B acts over the years, and has been the recipient of multiple awards including Reader's Choice "Female Vocalist of the Year," "New Artist of the Year," and the Muses' Muse Award for Best R&B album, Feel'osphy. Tracy was also featured on KTVU for her outstanding work as a vocal coach.
Tune in to listen to Tracy share her story and insights into succeeding as a vocalist, improving one's vocal technique, working in the music industry, making the most of one's vocal talents, and doing business as a vocalist.
Date: Monday, January 30, 2017
Time: 7 - 9 PM PST
Online: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/
To find out more about Tracy Cruz visit https://www.facebook.com/
Gian Fiero
***@yahoo.com
