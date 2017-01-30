 
Industry News





Vocalist Tracy Cruz To Be Featured On The Working in the Music Industry Podcast

Tracy Cruz, Vocalist/Vocal Coach
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Gian Fiero's Working in the Music Industry Podcast is set to debut the first show of 2017 with up-and-coming vocalist Tracy Cruz, whose episode will focus on Doing Business As A Vocalist.

Born in Quezon City on the island of Luzon in the Philippines, Tracy Cruz is a dynamic songwriter/performer/vocal coach and R&B vocalist whose emotive singing captures and blends contemporary sounds, meaningful lyrics, and real musicianship to create a distinctive brand that evokes Jill Scott and Toni Braxton.

She has also graced the stage with a plethora of established R&B acts over the years, and has been the recipient of multiple awards including Reader's Choice "Female Vocalist of the Year," "New Artist of the Year," and the Muses' Muse Award for Best R&B album, Feel'osphy. Tracy was also featured on KTVU for her outstanding work as a vocal coach.

Tune in to listen to Tracy share her story and insights into succeeding as a vocalist, improving one's vocal technique, working in the music industry, making the most of one's vocal talents, and doing business as a vocalist.

Details follow:

Date: Monday, January 30, 2017
Time: 7 - 9 PM PST
Online: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/workinginthemusicindustry
Call/Interact: Listen to the show and interact with Tracy by calling (646) 564-9512 and pressing 1 to enter the caller's queue.

To find out more about Tracy Cruz visit https://www.facebook.com/tracycruzmusicpage/

