 
News By Tag
* Cybersecurity
* Technology
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Jersey City
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


SPHERE appoints Michael Mihalik as Chief Information Security Officer

Mihalik to spearhead CISO on Demand and CISO Advisory Services
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cybersecurity
* Technology
* Business

Industry:
* Security

Location:
* Jersey City - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Executives

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- SPHERE Technology Solutions, a woman-owned Cybersecurity firm has announced today, the appointment of Michael Mihalik as Chief Information Security Officer.

Mihalik brings over 15 years of experience in the Information Technology field; with a diverse background working in a wide range of Governance, Security, and Business Intelligence leadership roles.  His years of success have allowed him to acquire the hands-on experience necessary to ensure success within senior IT leadership roles.

"I joined SPHERE Technology Solutions because of their reputation, their mission, and their vision for the future in providing critical services, especially pertaining to the many regulatory policies on the horizon," said Michael Mihalik, Chief Information Security Officer for SPHERE Technology Solutions.  "This is an opportunity to truly differentiate what SPHERE does, and I am happy to be part of this growing organization."

Mihalik will be working with key personnel at SPHERE to build out, and evangelize key service lines including the CISO on Demand, and CISO Advisory Services.  The new services are being established to address the Cybersecurity needs of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses, and more specifically, the needs of organizations affected by the upcoming New York DFS Cybersecurity Regulations, set to go into effect on March 1, 2017.

"I am confident that the new services we are putting in place, backed by an industry leader, will be a game-changer in the Cybersecurity field," said Rita Gurevich, President, and Founder of SPHERE Technology Solutions.  "We are looking forward to implementing this new service to help address the Cybersecurity needs of a broader audience."

More information on SPHERE's CISO as a Service can be found by going to www.sphereco.com/ciso-as-a-service/

For more information on SPHERE Technology Solutions, visit www.sphereco.com

About SPHERE Technology Solutions

SPHERE Technology Solutions is an acknowledged leader in Cybersecurity solutions. Working with cutting edge technologies to provide concrete, business-relevant technology solutions as both project-based assignments and on-going managed services, along with strategic software sales and integration, SPHERE is one of the fastest growing, woman-owned technology firm in New Jersey. Based in Jersey City, NJ with a global staff, SPHERE has been engaged by numerous Fortune 100 financial, pharmaceutical, transportation, insurance and manufacturing companies in the US and globally.

Contact
Bill Noonan
***@sphereco.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sphereco.com Email Verified
Tags:Cybersecurity, Technology, Business
Industry:Security
Location:Jersey City - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SPHERE Technology Solutions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share