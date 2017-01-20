News By Tag
SPHERE appoints Michael Mihalik as Chief Information Security Officer
Mihalik to spearhead CISO on Demand and CISO Advisory Services
Mihalik brings over 15 years of experience in the Information Technology field; with a diverse background working in a wide range of Governance, Security, and Business Intelligence leadership roles. His years of success have allowed him to acquire the hands-on experience necessary to ensure success within senior IT leadership roles.
"I joined SPHERE Technology Solutions because of their reputation, their mission, and their vision for the future in providing critical services, especially pertaining to the many regulatory policies on the horizon," said Michael Mihalik, Chief Information Security Officer for SPHERE Technology Solutions. "This is an opportunity to truly differentiate what SPHERE does, and I am happy to be part of this growing organization."
Mihalik will be working with key personnel at SPHERE to build out, and evangelize key service lines including the CISO on Demand, and CISO Advisory Services. The new services are being established to address the Cybersecurity needs of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses, and more specifically, the needs of organizations affected by the upcoming New York DFS Cybersecurity Regulations, set to go into effect on March 1, 2017.
"I am confident that the new services we are putting in place, backed by an industry leader, will be a game-changer in the Cybersecurity field," said Rita Gurevich, President, and Founder of SPHERE Technology Solutions. "We are looking forward to implementing this new service to help address the Cybersecurity needs of a broader audience."
More information on SPHERE's CISO as a Service can be found by going to www.sphereco.com/
For more information on SPHERE Technology Solutions, visit www.sphereco.com
About SPHERE Technology Solutions
SPHERE Technology Solutions is an acknowledged leader in Cybersecurity solutions. Working with cutting edge technologies to provide concrete, business-relevant technology solutions as both project-based assignments and on-going managed services, along with strategic software sales and integration, SPHERE is one of the fastest growing, woman-owned technology firm in New Jersey. Based in Jersey City, NJ with a global staff, SPHERE has been engaged by numerous Fortune 100 financial, pharmaceutical, transportation, insurance and manufacturing companies in the US and globally.
