Dentist in Milwaukee Tony Cigno Explains How Your Mouth Can Be a Window to Your Health

 
 
MILWAUKEE - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Tony Cigno, dentist in Milwaukee, shares new dental tips article outlining what your mouth says about your overall health.

Greenfield, WI — January 26, 2016— Wisconsin Dentist Tony Cigno recently published an article titled, "Is Your Mouth a Window to Your Health? Dental Tips from Milwaukee Dentist Dr. Tony Cigno."

In the article, Dr. Cigno gives four specific clues to health that can be found in the mouth. As he says, "They say the eyes are the window to the soul. And that may be true. However, it might be just as accurate to say your dental health speaks volumes about your general health too. "

Dr. Cigno has been a Milwaukee Dentist for many years and as such, has become expert on identifying dental issues at their earliest stages and before they become major problems. Early identification and intervention enables him to save his customers unnecessary pain, suffering, and expense.

Furthermore, as Dr. Cigno explains in the article, new research shows this may also be beneficial to safeguarding one's systemic health as well.

One of the symptoms of greater problems that can be seen in a patient's mouth is the teeth becoming increasingly – or significantly more – sensitive. This can be a symptom of gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD. In regards to this disease, Dr. Cigno states, "With GERD, acid from the stomach leaks back up through the esophagus, into the throat and subsequently, the mouth. Here, it erodes the enamel on the teeth over time. Most often, it will affect the tongue side of the teeth. "

Like all of the health and dental correlations discussed in the article, aside from just dental ramifications, GERD can negatively impact a person's primary health. That's why this dental "warning" is so critical. It allows a person to address the issue as soon as they notice the symptom and discuss it with their dentist, such as Milwaukee Dentist Dr. Tony Cigno, so that treatment can begin as quickly as possible.

The entire article can be found here: http://www.cignodental.com/mouth-window-health-dental-tip...

About Dr. Tony Cigno

Milwaukee Dentist Dr. Antonio (Tony) Cigno has been practicing dentistry for 25 years. He received a DMD from the Washington University School of Dental Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Cigno is also finishing a Fellowship and Mastership at the Academy of General Dentistry.

Additionally, he has written and published several articles and is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, American Association of Functional Orthodontics, and the International Association of Orthodontics. Dr. Cigno was Wisconsin's very 1st and Premiere Provider of Fastbraces and one of 10 senior master affiliates in the world. Committed to continuing education, Dr. Cigno has completed over 600 hours of additional courses in implant dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, fixed prosthodontics, myofascial pain/occlusion and operative dentistry. He also has another 400 hours in interpersonal communication training.

Source:Cigno Family Dental
