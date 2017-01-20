 
Pharmedquest To Present At 13th Annual 340b Coalition Winter Conference Workshop

 
 
BREA, Calif. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- San Francisco, CA, February 2nd, 2017 – Jerry Chang, Pharm. D. M.S. and VP of Business Services, will discuss pharmacy options and the advantages and disadvantages to each model during the 13th Annual 340B Coalition Winter Conference on Thursday, February 2nd in San Francisco, CA.

The workshop session, Track One 340B Operations: Experiences from the Field: Contract Pharmacy Implementation and Compliance Considerations will be from 1:30pm-2:45pm (PST) in the Marina Room.

In addition to educational sessions including recent trends in audit findings, new compliance challenges/solutions, and new federal and state Medicaid policies and their impact on 340B stakeholders, the significance of the recent election will be threaded throughout the entire conference.

ABOUT PHARMEDQUEST

PharMedQuest is a national leader in providing proven cost-effective solutions to some of the most challenging issues in healthcare.  We are dedicated to providing transparent and innovative drug management solutions that optimize the clinical, operational and financial complexities of medical specialty drug management for cancer and other complex and rare diseases.

With over 20 years of Experience, PharMedQuest delivers Insight and Value to its Clients through its services, which include holistic Medical Benefit drug management, real-time access to integrated drug utilization and financial metrics and intelligence, comprehensive 340B management, and many other integrated Pharmacy and Medical solutions that go beyond traditional PBM, Specialty Pharmacy, or Utilization Management tools.  For more information about PharMedQuest services, call (714) 364-4008 or visit http://www.PharMedQuest.com.

