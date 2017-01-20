News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Building on a Great 2016, Ready for 2017
Formaspace sales manager, Mike Triche, talks about Formaspace's core values and how the team is looking forward to 2017. Their purpose is to advance the human condition and support innovation in science, business, and production environments.
However, in spite of the changes in size and revenues, the characteristics that the company was built upon – determination, accountability, innovation and hard work – still underpin what we do and how we to continue to grow and succeed.
How Formaspace Got Here
Formaspace has made great strides since its inception. Here are some key moments in our history:
1981 Open as Above Board Manufacturing
1993 Expand business with Dell Campus in Texas
2002 Acquired by Sherman
2006 Acquired by Council Oak Investors
2006 Company grows 67%
2007 Update brand name to Formaspace
2007 Listed within America's Fastest Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000. Ranked #27 for Metro Area, and ranked #32 for Manufacturing Industry.
2008 Listed within America's Fastest Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000. Ranked #31 for Metro Area, and ranked #45 for Manufacturing Industry.
2009 Listed within America's Fastest Growing Private Companies 3 years in a row by Inc. 5000.
2010 Move to 60,000 sq. ft. facility on E. Howard Ln. in Austin, TX
2015 Enter Office Furniture market to compliment Lab Furniture & Industrial Furniture offerings
Formaspace Core Values
Throughout our existence, our success has been based on a close adherence to our core values, which are as follows:
• Innovation
• Flexibility
• Punctuality
• Thoughtfulness
• Professionalism
• Reliability
Let's take a look at how we have put those values into practice in recent times.
Where We Are Now
Formaspace supports innovations in science, business, and production environments. This is our outlet to promote improved health in the workplace. We continually strive to be the forward-thinkers of our industry in every area of our clients' requirements, and then turn their dreams into realities. A great example of this is our quick-thinking solution (https://formaspace.com/
Our custom furniture solutions are designed to create immensely satisfying workplaces that exceed client expectations and represent our dedication to innovation and creativity – exemplified by our professionalism and tenacity.
Formaspace creates sophisticated, flexible, and durable workstation solutions to promptly address the needs of our clients, primarily within office spaces, laboratories (https://formaspace.com/
We are proud to deliver our contracts on time, or ahead of schedule, every time; as shown by our record in 2016—100% of deliveries were shipped on time or earlier than promised. We have also proven our ability to easily fulfill enterprise orders, including the delivery of over 1,000 workbenches to Capital One Labs in San Francisco.
At Formaspace, we make sure to simply do what we say and say what we do – a rare virtue in our industry. We communicate frequently, openly, honestly, and respectfully, because we always aim to build strong, lasting relationships.
Above all, we care about every client and strive to improve the working environments in which people spend the majority of their daily lives. During the past year, we have built on our growing reputation in the Laboratory and Industrial sectors, and have also successfully begun to widen our client base in the Office Furniture sector. This all bodes well for the future, in which we will continue to strive to exceed clients' expectations as quickly as we bolster them.
Looking to the Year Ahead
While we have built on the strong foundations laid by our core values and developed a solid, thriving business, we are always looking to strengthen and improve the services we offer and the solutions we provide. In the coming year, we aim to push on and achieve the following:
• Continue to deliver workplace solutions above and beyond client expectations
• Showcase our reputation for innovation, excellence, and reliability
• Decrease price discrimination by continually exemplifying quality and value
• Uphold Formaspace furniture to be the globally recognized standard of excellence
• Become the leading brand in each of our target markets
Want to Join Formaspace Team as a Client or a Business Partner?
If you share our values and are interested in joining the Formaspace team – to help us achieve our goals, continue to grow and provide great service – then click one of the links below to explore what it means to become:
• a Formaspace team member (https://formaspace.com/
• a business furniture dealer (https://formaspace.com/
• or start working with us as a client (https://formaspace.com/
We hope you have also set your goals high for the forthcoming year, and we wish you all the best in striving toward, reaching, and even exceeding your goals. Be brave and determined, work hard, and continue to persevere!
Contact
Formaspace
8002511505
***@formaspace.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse