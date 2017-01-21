News By Tag
Dates for SyteLine Symposium Confirmed for September
"The myriad of companies using SyteLine/Infor CloudSuite Industrial represents a wealth of knowledge for best practices and innovation in leveraging their investment in SyteLine ERP," stated Mark Feldhamer, President of LogicData. "This Symposium is an excellent venue for our user community to share their ideas and learn from each other. Our goal has always been to help our customers significantly improve their business operations through technology. The SyteLine Symposium is one more tool to help us all accomplish this."
Deeply rooted in the manufacturing industry of the western United States, the SyteLine Symposium is a unique user conference supporting SyteLine and CloudSuite Industrial users. Created by LogicData as a means to bring together knowledgeable staff at Infor and the implementation specialists who bring SyteLine to life for their clients' organizations to communicate timely updates, modifications and additions in SyteLine and CloudSuite Industrial to these ERP users.
"Providing two days of instructional and hands-on learning, attendees also will spend significant time with Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) specialists and product consultants. We have dedicated the opening morning of the SyteLine Symposium to give attendees the opportunity to learn about the direction and upcoming features of CloudSuite Industrial and talk directly with key Infor personnel," announced Rochelle Paulet, Marketing Manager of LogicData.
Through an interactive exchange of scenarios and information, attendees gain in-depth understanding of how functionality not being used today can help make their businesses run more efficiently tomorrow. Sessions are designed to prompt attendees for specific situations for discussion and exploration of remedies within the current and upcoming versions of SyteLine by Infor product managers and fellow manufacturers. Attendees also have the opportunity to discuss additional functionality through solution partner add-ons as well as to learn how to exploit inherent functionality in SyteLine to create more optimal business processes. Following a full day of knowledge exchange, SyteLine users can enjoy the company and camaraderie of fellow manufacturers from the western region and across the United States at a networking reception on Thursday evening.
Venue information is available at www.SyteLineSymposium.com. Attendee registration and speaker abstracts will be available on the same website shortly.
LogicData, a Colorado based consulting company, has been in business for more than 30 years. As an Infor Gold Channel Partner, LogicData sells to, and consults with, mid-sized manufacturing companies across the U.S. LogicData specializes in client implementation of Infor SyteLine and CloudSuite Industrial, leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) applications based on Microsoft .NET technologies. Their dynamic team of experienced professionals provides a wide array of services to our customers, including planning, implementation, and ongoing support of these SyteLine applications. LogicData is also creator of iShop, a shopping cart application, and Credit Card Module, a credit card processing application. Both are add-ons for SyteLine.
SyteLine Symposium 2017
SyteLine Symposium 2017, originating in 2016, is hosted by LogicData and anticipates an attendee presence of 120-150 western states SyteLine users and manufacturers. It will be held at the Hilton Irvine, Irvine, California, on September 21-22, 2017. www.SyteLineSymposium.com
