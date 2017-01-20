Fanari Academy Celebrates 10 Years of Greek Education 100+ Students and 100% Success in Greek Language Certification Attainment Underscore Strong Momentum, Highlight the Benefits of Greek-Based Education Enrichment SUNNYVALE, Calif. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Highlights:



* Fanari Academy completes 10 years in operation delivering independent high-quality Greek education in the heart of California's Silicon Valley



* Continuous growth in enrollments surpasses 100 active children and adult students, highlighting the school's strong momentum and benefits of Greek-based education enrichment



* Fanari is proud to announce that all 2016 candidates have received the Certificate of Attainment in Greek Language, maintaining 100% success in the school's history



Fanari Academy today announced that it has completed 10 years in operation delivering high-quality Greek education in Silicon Valley and the extended San Francisco Bay Area. The Fanari Academy is an independent, non-profit educational institute providing Greek language, history and culture programs to children and adults. Fanari is certified by the Greek Ministry of Education as a Greek Language Education Institute Abroad (Φορέας Ελληνομάθειας στο Εξωτερικό).



The 10-year anniversary marks a significant milestone as robust growth in enrollments has surpassed 100 students. In 2016, 10 Fanari Academy students received the Certificate of Attainment in Greek Language, maintaining 100% success in the school's history.



To recognize the unwavering commitment of its founders, teachers, volunteers and supporters, Fanari Academy will be hosting an evening of celebration on January 28th, 6pm, at the Mitchell Park Community Center in Palo Alto. The event will feature addresses by special guests including Dr. Eva Prionas, Stanford University, on the importance of Classics in educating future generations in the US; and the Hon. Dimitrios Xenitellis, Consul General of Greece in San Francisco.



"We are delighted to celebrate Fanari's 10-Yr Anniversary and recognize extraordinary efforts and accomplishments. Our school started as a grass-roots movement of a committed community determined to succeed and overcame many challenges over the years," said Dimitris Fotakis, president of the board of directors at Fanari Academy. "Today Fanari is more than a language school; it is a strong foundation for the extended Greek community and a beacon of Greek-based education enrichment throughout Silicon Valley."



About Fanari Academy



Celebrating 10 years in operation, the Fanari Academy is an independent educational institute providing Greek language, history and culture programs to over 100 children and adults in the San Francisco Bay Area. Fanari Academy is a non-profit organization certified by the Greek Ministry of Education as a Greek Language Education Institute Abroad (Φορέας Ελληνομάθειας στο Εξωτερικό). Visit Fanari Academy at



Contact

George Paparrizos

***@fanari-academy.org George Paparrizos End --Fanari Academy today announced that it has completed 10 years in operation delivering high-quality Greek education in Silicon Valley and the extended San Francisco Bay Area. The Fanari Academy is an independent, non-profit educational institute providing Greek language, history and culture programs to children and adults. Fanari is certified by the Greek Ministry of Education as a Greek Language Education Institute Abroad (Φορέας Ελληνομάθειας στο Εξωτερικό).The 10-year anniversary marks a significant milestone as robust growth in enrollments has surpassed 100 students. In 2016, 10 Fanari Academy students received the Certificate of Attainment in Greek Language, maintaining 100% success in the school's history.To recognize the unwavering commitment of its founders, teachers, volunteers and supporters, Fanari Academy will be hosting an evening of celebration on January 28th, 6pm, at the Mitchell Park Community Center in Palo Alto. The event will feature addresses by special guests including Dr. Eva Prionas, Stanford University, on the importance of Classics in educating future generations in the US; and the Hon. Dimitrios Xenitellis, Consul General of Greece in San Francisco."We are delighted to celebrate Fanari's 10-Yr Anniversary and recognize extraordinary efforts and accomplishments. Our school started as a grass-roots movement of a committed community determined to succeed and overcame many challenges over the years," said Dimitris Fotakis, president of the board of directors at Fanari Academy. "Today Fanari is more than a language school; it is a strong foundation for the extended Greek community and a beacon of Greek-based education enrichment throughout Silicon Valley."Celebrating 10 years in operation, the Fanari Academy is an independent educational institute providing Greek language, history and culture programs to over 100 children and adults in the San Francisco Bay Area. Fanari Academy is a non-profit organization certified by the Greek Ministry of Education as a Greek Language Education Institute Abroad (Φορέας Ελληνομάθειας στο Εξωτερικό). Visit Fanari Academy at www.fanari-academy.org Source : Fanari Academy of Greek Education Email : ***@fanari-academy.org Tags : Greek , Education Enrichment , Non-profit Institution Industry : Education Location : Sunnyvale - California - United States Subject : Events Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

