Vandeventer Black LLP Relocates its Richmond Office

-- On January 6, Vandeventer Black officially relocated its downtown Richmond, VA office to Riverfront Plaza, West Tower at 901 East Byrd Street, Suite 1600 however, their phone numbers, post office box and email addresses will remain the same.The Richmond office is one of the firm's five law offices that provides legal services across a wide variety of business industries which include: Accounting Malpractice, Construction / Construction Defect, Commercial Litigation, Commercial Real Estate, Financial Services & Securities, General Litigation, Health Care, Insurance Defense, Medical Malpractice Defense and Professional Liability Defense, among others."Our legal team here in Richmond is very excited for this move," said Mark S. Brennan, Partner and Richmond Department Manager. "It's very convenient and just three blocks away from our former location."For more information, please call Cristen Fletcher at 757-446-8674 or write to CFletcher@VanBlackLaw.comVandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business law firm established in 1883. We focus on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in the commercial gateway of Norfolk, Virginia, our accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia, North Carolina and Germany. For more information, visit www.VanBlackLaw.com.