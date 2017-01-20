News By Tag
Shermco Industries Sales Team Benefits Habitat for Humanity
"Shermco is always looking for good ways to give back to our communities wherever we do business, and this was a great opportunity to get the sales team together and have a lot of fun working for a great cause," said Steve Camber, senior vice-president of sales for Shermco.
Amy Glover, director of volunteer services for Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity agrees, "It is always great to have an enthusiastic group of volunteers like the folks from Shermco. They safely accomplished a lot of work on our projects and had a wonderful time doing it. We look forward to doing this again with them next year or anytime with other groups like Shermco."
For more information on volunteering individually or for your organization, visit http://www.dallasareahabitat.org or your local Habitat for Humanity website.
ABOUT SHERMCO
Shermco Industries is the leading independent provider of safe and reliable acceptance testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair and remanufacturing of electrical equipment and power distribution systems. With service centers located throughout North America, certified technicians and engineers focus on servicing both scheduled and unexpected projects for large commercial, industrial and utility customers. Shermco, a leader in electrical safety and technical training, focuses on industrial electrical contracting, utility, wind turbine maintenance and disaster recovery services. Shermco Industries is a member in good standing with the Electrical Apparatus Service Association, American Wind Energy Association, Professional Electrical Apparatus Recyclers League, and the InterNational Electrical Testing Association. For more information about Shermco Industries, visit http://www.shermco.com
ABOUT DALLAS AREA HABITAT FOR HUMANITY
Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, a 501(c)3 non-profit, was established in 1986. We see a Dallas where every neighborhood is proud and we are proud of every neighborhood. More than a roof, homeownership is a catalyst for developing communities by building financial stability for generations and priming the neighborhood for economic development.
