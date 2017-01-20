News By Tag
Prevailing Truth LLC Helps Tackle Addiction Issues With Comprehensive Emotional Memory Assessment
Addiction can be one of the most difficult things a person ever has to deal with. And, when left unchecked, addiction can destroy lives and anything in its path. But, after taking the Comprehensive Emotional Memory Assessment, you can gain a better understanding of what fuels your addiction, and the emotional pain that comes with it. Best of all, you can learn how to avoid recreating this pain in your life.
Prevailing Truth LLC knows that knowledge of the truth is priceless, and self respect is the ultimate currency. That is why Travis Gray, mental health counselor and addiction professional, worked so hard to develop the Comprehensive Emotional Memory Assessment. He knows that this tool will provide you with the knowledge that you need to turn your life around for the better. Contact Prevailing Truth LLC, today, and get the process started.
For more information visit http://www.emotionalmemoryassessment.com or call (954) 599-8946.
