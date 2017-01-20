News By Tag
Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2017: Spotlight on Large-Molecule and High Volume Biologics
Leading Boston PFS Summit returns to discuss large-molecule and high volume biologics.
The conference will aim to showcase the latest developments in wearable technology designed to deliver high volumes and viscosities with minimum discomfort. In a keynote by Sudeshna Dutta Ray, Senior Engineer on Advanced Device Technology from Amgen, the talk will address the impact on biological therapy using innovative devices and will explore product uptake and acceptability by drawing from patient views.
Isabelle Delcroix, Business Development Director from Nemera, will also provide insight through a study on the "Safelia" injection course which has been developed for patient comfort and the optimal delivery of high volume biologics. The talk will discuss 'difficult' formulations delivery, reconstitution and dual injections for subcutaneous or intra-muscular injections.
Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast will also delve further into key issues surrounding good manufacturing practice, human factor engineering, combination products, new regulations and innovations in device design.
The notable speaker line-up will also include: FDA, Shire, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, AbbVie, Pfizer, Amgen, Allergan, Eli Lilly, Janssen R&D, Merck, Regeneron, Zeon, and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical.
A full speaker line-up and further information is available at www.pfsamericas.com/
Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2017
4th Annual Conference: April 26th & 27th
Interactive Workshops: April 25th
The Colonnade, Boston, MA, USA
www.pfsamericas.com/
