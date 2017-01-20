 
Industry News





Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2017: Spotlight on Large-Molecule and High Volume Biologics

Leading Boston PFS Summit returns to discuss large-molecule and high volume biologics.
 
 
WESTMINSTER, England - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group's 4th Annual PFS East Coast Summit will arrive to Boston on April 26th and 27th. Highlights of this year's show will include informed guidance from both a pharmaceutical and industry perspective.

The conference will aim to showcase the latest developments in wearable technology designed to deliver high volumes and viscosities with minimum discomfort. In a keynote by Sudeshna Dutta Ray, Senior Engineer on Advanced Device Technology from Amgen, the talk will address the impact on biological therapy using innovative devices and will explore product uptake and acceptability by drawing from patient views.

Isabelle Delcroix, Business Development Director from Nemera, will also provide insight through a study on the "Safelia" injection course which has been developed for patient comfort and the optimal delivery of high volume biologics. The talk will discuss 'difficult' formulations delivery, reconstitution and dual injections for subcutaneous or intra-muscular injections.

Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast will also delve further into key issues surrounding good manufacturing practice, human factor engineering, combination products, new regulations and innovations in device design.

The notable speaker line-up will also include: FDA, Shire, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, AbbVie, Pfizer, Amgen, Allergan, Eli Lilly, Janssen R&D, Merck, Regeneron, Zeon, and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical.

A full speaker line-up and further information is available at www.pfsamericas.com/prlog

Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2017

4th Annual Conference: April 26th & 27th

Interactive Workshops: April 25th

The Colonnade, Boston, MA, USA

www.pfsamericas.com/prlog


Sponsored by: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Nemera, Overlook Industries, Owen Mumford, Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions, West Pharmaceutical Services, Zeon


--- end ---

Contact Information:

For all media inquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk

For delegate inquiries contact Fateja Begum on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6184 / Email: fbegum@smi-online.co.uk

To sponsor, speak or exhibit at the conference, contact Alia Malick on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / Email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact
Teri Arri
***@smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
