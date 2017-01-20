Country(s)
Unlimited 1094 and 1095 ACA Form Filing With ez1095 Software
The latest release of 2016 ez1095 software provides unlimited filing capability at no additional charge. Visit www.halfpricesoft.com at no cost or obligation to test drive for up to 30 days.
"ez1095 2016 ACA form reporting software has been released as a desktop version for higher security and peace of mind. Potential customers can download and test drive for free with no obligation before purchasing," said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Desktop Ez1095 software supports 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B forms paper printing, pdf printing and efiling for this 2017 tax season. It is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista and other Windows systems. Its quick data import feature saves customers valuable time and speeds up tax form filing.
Potential customers can download and try this software at no obligation by visiting http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
General features include -
- Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance
- Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns
- Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage
- Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return
- Print recipient copies in PDF format.
- Support unlimited companies.
- Support unlimited number of recipients.
- Fast data import feature
- Print ACA forms 1095 and 1094 on blank paper with inkjet or laser printer.
- Print unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.
Priced at just $195 ($295 for efile version), this ACA form filing software saves employers time and money. To learn more about ez1095 ACA software, customers can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
About halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.
